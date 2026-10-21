German Army Tests AI Cooking Robot in Military Barracks

The Bundeswehr is trialing an autonomous AI cooking robot in the Hugo-Junkers-Kaserne in Alt Duvenstedt to provide fresh meals around the clock, ndr.de reported on October 21, 2026. Built by the Munich-based Circus Group, the seven-square-meter system prepares dishes like truffle penne and Kaiserschmarrn from 36 chilled silos, operating entirely without on-site kitchen staff.

Autonomous Meal Preparation in Alt Duvenstedt

Inside the barracks, soldiers interact with a straightforward touchscreen interface. Two mechanical arms execute the cooking sequence behind a glass partition, drawing ingredients from refrigerated storage and dropping them into rotating cooking vessels while sensors monitor temperature and consistency. Each batch yields roughly 200 fresh portions. The system handles cooking, portioning, and self-cleaning autonomously, requiring human intervention solely for replenishment and sanitation.

Since its deployment as a pilot project in April, the unit has produced thousands of meals. The trial addresses a specific logistical gap at the Schleswig-Holstein site: providing nutrition when the regular mess hall is closed. “Die Nudeln sind klasse. Die sind al dente, nicht matschig, sondern richtig schön, wie man sie mag,” said Obermaat Jörg Lüttge, highlighting the alternative to fast food during evenings and weekends for the base’s roughly 900 service members.

Costs and Logistics of the Circus Group System

The robotic kitchen carries a price tag of 265,000 euros, alongside monthly service fees reaching up to 8,000 euros. Circus Group founder and CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel noted that the hardware requires only a water supply, electricity, and an optional internet connection for software updates and new recipes.

Menu items come at a commercial price point for personnel. Chili con Carne costs 8.50 euros per portion, while Fusilli Bolognese is priced at 7.90 euros. Because the location currently lacks a dedicated enlisted personnel club, the automated kitchen area functions as an impromptu social hub after hours. “Hier kann man sich nach Dienstschluss treffen, sich unterhalten und dabei schön essen,” Lüttge observed.

Technology Supplements Chefs in German Armed Forces

Military officials emphasize that the technology is not designed to replace human chefs. “Er ist ein Alternativprogramm zu unserer Gemeinschaftsverpflegung,” stated Captain Tobias Ryl from the military food services office, explaining that the goal is to supplement evening options rather than reduce culinary staff. Trained military cooks remain responsible for the primary mess hall operations.

The trial aligns with broader structural changes within the German armed forces. As the Bundeswehr prepares for an influx of personnel under the new military service model, it is reactivating older properties where mess halls no longer exist. “Wenn ich keine Truppenküche und kein Mannschaftsheim habe, muss ich andere Alternativen suchen,” explained Jörg Jankowsky from the Bundeswehr’s Press and Information Center. The robotic kitchen serves as a test case for rapidly deployable provisioning in reactivated facilities.

The evaluation phase in Alt Duvenstedt runs through the end of December 2026. Following the trial, the food services office will assess troop feedback to determine whether the system remains operational locally and if similar deployments make sense for other standalone barracks.