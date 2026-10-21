Maine DHHS says 980 noncitizens lost MaineCare coverage

Hundreds of Mainers have lost health coverage after changes to Medicaid eligibility took effect Oct. 1, leaving providers and patients scrambling as federal reimbursement rules shift for lawful noncitizens.

The policy shift stems from federal adjustments meaning the government will no longer reimburse states for Medicaid coverage provided to lawful noncitizens, including asylum-seekers and refugees. While green card holders and lawful permanent residents retain access, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that 980 Mainers have lost full MaineCare coverage.

One Big Beautiful Bill Act Halts Federal Reimbursements

Before the eligibility overhaul, noncitizens residing in the U.S. lawfully could access Medicaid through a blend of state and federal funding. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act altered that mechanism of action, halting federal reimbursements for this specific demographic.

Katie Collins, a paralegal at Maine Equal Justice, described the immediate operational strain placed on local clinical staff. “Providers are in a tough position because they now, as of October 1st, have clients on their caseload who now have no way to pay for the services that the provider would otherwise be offering,” Collins said, noting the financial repercussions for regional hospitals.

In an April statement notifying states about the regulatory update, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz defended the directive, stating that the administration holds a “public mandate, a statutory obligation, and a moral duty to safeguard our federal healthcare programs.”

Exemptions and Gaps in Regional Coverage

Certain vulnerable populations remain protected under revised federal guidelines. Pregnant women and individuals younger than 21 are exempt from the change and retain their coverage status. Collins also pointed out a glaring incongruity in the policy framework: "What is frustrating is that individuals who are undocumented have never been eligible for Medicaid. It really seems like the only point is stripping health care from people who otherwise were eligible but are not citizens or do not have permanent status.”

For those who lost coverage and do not fall under the exemptions, options are severely restricted. Some noncitizens may qualify for free care programs administered directly by local hospitals, while others will be limited strictly to emergency care coverage.

The downstream public health consequences threaten to strain emergency departments across the state. “When people are going without health care, the effect of that really ripples throughout an entire community, both the families, the individuals and, like I was saying before, the health care systems generally,” Collins explained.

Anticipated Strains on Hospital Systems and Emergency Rooms

A spokesperson for MaineHealth told reporters that while it remains too soon to measure the full long-term impact, the system anticipates a measurable rise in emergency room usage and unpaid medical bills.

References

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services. MaineCare Federal Eligibility Changes.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute formal medical or legal advice. Patients affected by insurance changes should consult qualified healthcare administrators or legal aid representatives for guidance tailored to their specific circumstances.