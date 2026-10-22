Audi Integrates Native Spotify App in A6, Q6 e-tron, A5 and Q5

Audi is rolling out a native Spotify app directly into its infotainment systems across 47 global markets, starting with 2026 model year vehicles built on the Premium Platform Electric and Premium Platform Combustion architectures, autodaily.co.kr reported.

Native Integration Across New Audi Models

The new rollout bypasses the need for smartphone tethering or auxiliary device connections. Drivers of eligible vehicles can run Spotify as a native application downloaded straight from the Audi application store, provided they maintain an active user account. The deployment spans across several core vehicle lines, including the A6 e-tron, Q6 e-tron, A5, Q5, and standard A6 models.

Audi becomes the first automaker to launch Spotify’s fully native in-car app!Audi is the first automaker in the world to integrate Spotify’s full native app experience directly into the vehicle. Through its integration with Android Automotive OS, the new Spotify App operates… pic.twitter.com/C2JoVwaiqg — https://x.com/mtura712/status/2112909518006829112

Engineering teams from Audi, CARIAD, and Spotify collaborated directly to build the customized interface atop the Android Automotive OS framework. Rather than deploying a generic, scaled-down utility, the development groups preserved familiar menu structures while redesigning layout geometry to match the vehicle’s physical display ratios and dashboard control inputs.

Vehicle Motion Limits Display Features for Drivers

To comply with active driving safety protocols, the system enforces hard operational limits based on real-time vehicle movement data. While the car is in motion, the central MMI display blocks login procedures, configuration menus, and the rendering of real-time lyrics or embedded music videos.

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Once the vehicle comes to a complete stop, the full suite of visual features unlocks on the primary console display. Vehicles equipped with an optional passenger-side display permit occupants to view scrolling lyrics and supported video content uninterrupted while the vehicle travels.

Co-listening features are also integrated via Spotify Jam. Front-seat or rear passengers can scan a dynamic QR code presented on the infotainment screen to join an active playback session, allowing multiple users to queue tracks dynamically from their own devices.

Voice Control Launches in 47 Global Markets

Voice control integration via the “Hey Audi” command phrase remains fully functional while driving, alongside native access to Spotify’s personalized DJ algorithms.

The deployment covers 47 distinct Audi markets across Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Initial availability is strictly bound to 2026 and later model year vehicles utilizing the PPE and PPC vehicle architectures, with broader platform integration planned for subsequent vehicle releases.