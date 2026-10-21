UK government plans drilling at Jackdaw gas field

The UK government announced plans on Wednesday to start drilling at the controversial Jackdaw gas field, located 240 kilometres east of Aberdeen, Scotland. Prime Minister Andy Burnham defended the decision as a necessary step for national energy security amid rising prices driven by the war in Iran.

Energy Security Versus Climate Commitments

The decision to greenlight the North Sea project has immediately exposed deep divisions over British energy policy. Energy groups welcomed the move, pointing to the urgent need for domestic supply reserves. Meanwhile, environmental organizations condemned the approval, warning that it will drive up carbon emissions at a time when global climate targets demand swift reductions.

Watch PMQs LIVE as government approves drilling in Jackdaw gas field

Labour Prime Minister Andy Burnham defended the policy during the announcement. “At a time when people are really struggling, it’s right that we look in a responsible way at maximising the existing energy reserves we have in Britain that could help,” Burnham stated.

Burnham acknowledged the long-term transition toward sustainability. “We’re committed to moving towards renewable energy and reaching net zero by 2050. But even on our ambitious climate path, we’ll still require oil and gas as part of our energy needs for decades to come,” he added.

Jackdaw gas field approved as Government seeks to improve energy security:

Global Markets and Legal Rulings Limit Drilling Benefits

Critics of the drilling plan argue that tapping the Jackdaw field offers little financial relief for consumers. Because oil and gas prices are determined on global markets, domestic extraction does not automatically translate to lower electricity bills for UK households.

Legal obstacles also cloud the future of North Sea exploration. A Scottish court ruled last year that previous approvals for both Jackdaw and the Rosebank project—believed to hold the UK’s largest untapped oil reserves—were unlawful because they failed to account for indirect carbon emissions. The government has not yet issued a final decision regarding the Rosebank field.

Jackdaw Gas Drilling Gets UK Government's Go-Ahead | BBC Newscast

Political Backlash Over Fossil Fuel Reliance

Opposition figures and environmental advocates sharply criticized the timing and substance of the government’s announcement. Zack Polanski, leader of the left-wing Green Party, labeled the approval “climate vandalism.”

Greenpeace pointed to the decision as evidence of ongoing industry influence. Ami McCarthy, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, said that true pragmatism means severing our reliance on expensive oil and gas that leaves British households broke, supercharges extreme weather, and leaves our energy security at the mercy of petrostates.

Jackdaw gas field approved by government | Mornings

“True pragmatism means severing our reliance on expensive oil and gas that leaves British households broke, supercharges extreme weather, and leaves our energy security at the mercy of petrostates,” McCarthy said.