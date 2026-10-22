Study finds no overall link between ultra-processed foods and colorectal cancer

A massive study of over 460,000 American adults tracking dietary habits for nearly two decades has found no direct overall link between consuming ultra-processed foods and the incidence of colorectal cancer. Published in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine, the research reveals that health risks vary significantly depending on the specific nutritional composition of individual foods within the broad processing category.

Whole Grains and Dairy Lower Colorectal Cancer Risk

Processing Level Isn’t Everything: Simply categorizing a food as “ultra-processed” does not automatically signal its cancer risk profile.

Simply categorizing a food as “ultra-processed” does not automatically signal its cancer risk profile. Specific Food Groups Matter: Ultra-processed whole grains, dairy, and dietary calcium sources demonstrated inverse associations with colorectal cancer, correlating with lower disease rates.

Ultra-processed whole grains, dairy, and dietary calcium sources demonstrated inverse associations with colorectal cancer, correlating with lower disease rates. Processed Meats Remain a Risk: Conversely, ultra-processed meat products were associated with a higher incidence of colorectal cancer.

Tracking 461,682 Participants Over Nearly Two Decades

Led by Erikka Loftfield of the National Cancer Institute, the research team examined health and dietary records from 461,682 participants aged 50 to 71. These individuals enrolled in the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study during 1995 and 1996, completing baseline questionnaires detailing their dietary intake. Researchers followed this cohort through 2018, establishing a median follow-up period of 18.8 years to monitor the development of colorectal cancer.

Ultra-processed foods currently account for more than half of all calories consumed by American adults. Because these items span a massive commercial spectrum, evaluating them as a single monolithic category obscures critical biological nuances. When researchers analyzed total consumption volume alone, no overall association emerged with colorectal cancer incidence. However, dissecting the data by distinct food categories exposed divergent trajectories.

Investigating the links between ultra-processed foods and bowel cancer risk – Dr Erikka Loftfield

Ultra-Processed Food Subgroup Associated Colorectal Cancer Risk Primary Nutritional Drivers Whole Grains & Fiber Sources Inverse Association (Lower Risk) Dairy Products & Calcium Inverse Association (Lower Risk) Processed Meats Positive Association (Higher Risk)

Dietary Substitutions Reduce Colorectal Cancer Incidence

To evaluate potential preventive measures, the team modeled dietary substitutions. Their analysis indicated that replacing minimally processed foods for 10% of a person’s ultra-processed food intake by weight was associated with a modest 2% lower incidence of colorectal cancer. This suggests that nutritional density and specific chemical constituents drive oncogenesis rather than industrial processing techniques alone.

Despite the large sample size and longitudinal follow-up, the authors outlined notable limitations. The cohort predominantly consisted of older, white American adults, limiting generalizability to younger demographics or diverse racial and ethnic populations. Dietary habits were recorded only once at baseline, meaning researchers could not account for shifting dietary patterns or the changing formulation of commercial food products over the nearly two decades of follow-up. Because the design was observational, it cannot definitively establish direct causality.

Study examines ultra-processed foods and colorectal cancer risk

NIH-AARP Study Links Processed Meats to Cancer

References

Ultra-processed food consumption and colorectal cancer incidence in the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study. PLOS Medicine.

National Cancer Institute. NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study Overview. Intramural Research Program.