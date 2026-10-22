Jonathan Aranda Signed by Rays After Accidental Scout Trip

Jonathan Aranda’s professional journey began when scouts traveled to Tijuana in 2015 to evaluate Randy Arozarena instead, leading the Rays to sign him.

Rays Benefit from First Base Defense

His defensive work at first base and sustained Triple-A production support the AL champion Rays.

An Accidental Scouting Trip in Tijuana

Back in 2015, Carlos Rodriguez, then the Rays’ international scouting director, traveled to Tijuana, Mexico, with a singular objective: evaluate a Cuban outfielder named Randy Arozarena. Tampa Bay lacked the international spending capacity to sign Arozarena at that moment, and the target never even showed up for the workout. But following the maxim that scouts are always dangerous at the ballpark, Rodriguez asked to see the younger players at the Toros’ academy to salvage the trip.

That detour uncovered a 17-year-old shortstop named Jonathan Aranda, weighing all of 160 pounds. The organization signed him on July 2, 2015, for $130,000. On the day Aranda inked his deal, the Major League club played a game featuring Matt Moore on the mound and Evan Longoria batting third against a Cleveland squad deploying Corey Kluber and Francisco Lindor in his 16th career game. While Arozarena eventually became a postseason hero and fan favorite for Tampa Bay, Aranda began an 11-year climb through eight different minor league affiliates.

Defensive Experiments and Minor League Grinds

Aranda’s professional trajectory challenged conventional scouting models from the outset. Evaluators labeled him a “bad body” player and questioned whether he would even reach Double-A.

When the COVID-19 pandemic erased the 2020 minor league season, the front office approached Aranda during the fall instructional league with an unorthodox proposal: a conversion to catcher. He answered the positional inquiry with his bat, tearing up Double-A Montgomery in 2021 with a .330/.418/.543 slash line, 14 home runs, and 22 doubles across 102 games. Although the catching experiment was swiftly abandoned, Jeff McLerran noted that those who were the highest on Aranda’s bat ended up being correct in that it certainly profiles at first base.

Securing a Middle-of-the-Order Role

Aranda eventually found a permanent defensive home at first base, dedicating himself to meeting the high standards set by teammates like Taylor Walls. After dominating Triple-A pitching from 2022 to 2024 with a .315 batting average and a .959 OPS, he managed intermittent major league opportunities before injuries disrupted potential breakout campaigns in 2024 and 2025.

Metric / Season Regular Season Production Games Started 148 Batting Average .274 OPS .792

Health finally aligned for the infielder. He started 148 games during the regular season, trailing only Junior Caminero and Yandy Díaz in durability, while posting a .274 average and .792 OPS. His patient left-handed approach places him typically after Díaz and before Caminero in the batting order.

“It’s a great thing. It’s not easy to be a Major Leaguer and be with an organization for an extremely long time. It’s something I take a lot of pride in,” Aranda said through interpreter Kevin Vera.

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