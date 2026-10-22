Home » Entertainment » The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Trailer Teases the One Ring and November Release Date

Amazon Prime Video has released the official Season 3 trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, featuring the long-awaited forging of the One Ring by Sauron. Set to premiere on November 11, 2026, the upcoming season jumps forward several years from the events of Season Two to depict the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron.

The Rings of Power Season 3 Premieres November 11

Season 3 of The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on November 11, 2026, debuting the first four episodes at launch.

The new trailer spotlights the creation of the One Ring, Sauron’s transformation into his armored form, and the introduction of the Nazgnagôl.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay return alongside a expanding cast that includes new additions Jamie Campbell Bower as Celeborn and Zubin Varla as Khamûl the Easterling.

The Forging of the One Ring and the Height of War

The new footage centers heavily on the weapon that will reshape Middle-earth. Adam Young’s orc character, Marnûkh, utters the famous phrase One Ring to rule them all in the trailer released Wednesday. Audiences will witness the foundational moment of the One Ring’s creation for the first time on screen as Sauron caps his quest for ultimate power while battling the resistance of Elves, Dwarves, and Men.

The official synopsis provided by Prime Video notes that five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron’s armies have marched across the world, leaving only isolated pockets of resistance. These include Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are sealed deep within mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which remain protected by their Three Rings.

new trailer

Expanded Cast and Returning Characters in Season 3

Tolkien’s lore. Jamie Campbell Bower plays Galadriel’s spouse, Celeborn, and Zubin Varla plays Khamûl the Easterling. Additional new cast members include Eddie Marsan as Thrain, brother of King Durin IV, and Andrew Richardson as Anarion, Elendil’s younger son and brother of Isildur.

Returning cast members featured in the trailer include Charlie Vickers as Sauron, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, Daniel Weyman as Gandalf, Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Tar-Míriel, and Benjamin Walker as Gil-Galad, alongside Simon Pegg providing the voice of The Balrog.

Photo: ign.com

Release Detail Information Premiere Date November 11, 2026 Launch Schedule First four episodes on Nov. 11, two on Nov. 18, final two on Nov. 25 Streaming Network Prime Video Key Creative Team J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay (Showrunners)

Political Strife Across Middle-earth

Beyond the immediate conflict with Sauron’s forces pouring out of Mordor, the trailer highlights internal turmoil across the continent. The Dwarves of Khazad-dûm are mired in political rivalries while the kingdom of Númenor approaches civil war. Meanwhile, Daniel Weyman’s Gandalf travels through Rhûn where Dark Wizards plot, and Prince Durin IV receives his crown as king.

The conflict reaches a boiling point as Sauron commands his ring-servants, the Nazgnagôl, and dons his legendary armored form. With Prime Video scheduling the release of the first four episodes on November 11, followed by two episodes on November 18 and the final two on November 25, viewers will soon see how the free peoples of Middle-earth unite against the looming threat of total domination.