EA Closes BioWare and Cancels New Mass Effect Game

Electronic Arts Closes BioWare and Cancels Next Mass Effect in Restructuring

Electronic Arts has closed BioWare and canceled the next installment of Mass Effect as part of a restructuring plan that eliminates about four hundred jobs across the company. The closure ends the thirty-year history of the Canadian studio, which was founded in 1995 by Ray Muzyka, Greg Zeschuk and Augustine Yip, and whose first published game at the beginning of its history was Shattered Steel. Fifty of the total layoffs directly affect the Edmonton-based developer. The cuts represent about three percent of the publisher’s total workforce.

Corporate Restructuring and Job Losses Across Studios

Chief operating officer David Tinson and chief studios officer Cam Weber announced the reorganization through an internal communication, stating that BioWare is a legendary studio that helped define the role-playing genre, and we do not take this decision lightly . The restructuring targets multiple projects across the publisher’s divisions. Management canceled a Sims project known by the code name Project Lotus while reallocating those resources to Project Evergreen. The skate franchise team will face a reduction in staff. Electronic Arts stated that it will prioritize sports titles, Apex Legends, and major budget action games. In the sports sector, the publisher is adding an open-world American football game titled Project Gridiron and bringing back the boxing simulator Fight Night after years of absence. EA Sports will also introduce some new projects. In the shooter sector, Electronic Arts aims to build on the success of Battlefield 6, reinforcing collaboration between Respawn and DICE on a joint future project that industry reports indicate will likely be a new Star Wars: Battlefront, while continuing to invest in Apex Legends. For action-adventure games, the company confirms its commitment to Marvel’s Iron Man and the upcoming Star Wars Jedi, while reducing the number of simultaneously developed productions.

Commercial Struggles Preceding the Studio Closure

BioWare struggled commercially in recent years before the shutdown. Mass Effect: Andromeda launched to mixed reception in 2017. Anthem followed in 2019 as a live-service project that failed to retain a sustainable player base. Last August, a former Electronic Arts manager warned that Mass Effect 5 and BioWare faced high risks.

Farewell Message and Legacy of Role-Playing Milestones

The studio published a farewell message on social media on October 21, 2026. The developers stated that early development on the next Mass Effect has ended. The team noted its history of creating Baldur’s Gate, Neverwinter Nights, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and Anthem. Electronic Arts decided to shelve the new Mass Effect project rather than transfer it to another team. The future ownership and management of BioWare’s major intellectual properties remain unclear.

The Open Question Concerning the Mass Effect Television Adaptation

Another unresolved matter involves the Amazon-produced Mass Effect television series, with its latest update placing the project in a script revision phase aimed at making it more accessible to non-players . Electronic Arts has issued no statements on the subject, and Amazon has declined to answer inquiries, leaving the adaptation’s future entirely uncertain.

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