Belgium Arizona coalition fails to reach federal budget agreement

Federal budget negotiations in Belgium collapsed late Tuesday evening as the governing “Arizona” coalition failed to reach an agreement after sessions at 16 rue de la Loi.

The Collapse at 16 rue de la Loi

Bart De Wever ratcheted up pressure on his majority partners early Tuesday, invoking a literary allusion to “The Wall of Darkness” and raising the prospect of the end of Belgium. That catastrophism failed to sway the coalition.

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Upon arriving at 16 rue de la Loi, Minister of Health Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) immediately pushed back against the urgency demanded by N-VA. We are not going to reassure anyone with botched work, with one of these last-minute improvised agreements, the vice-prime minister declared, adding that parliamentary holidays would not dictate a deadline.

The budgetary framework presented Tuesday evening satisfied neither the MR, Vooruit, nor Les Engagés. Negotiators ultimately abandoned the meeting without an accord shortly before 11:00 PM.

Photo: dhnet.be

David Clarinval Warns of Unsustainable State Spending

Minister of Economy David Clarinval (MR) highlighted the unsustainable trajectory of state spending after the kern meeting. Expenses are evolving too quickly, this puts us in an unsustainable budgetary situation and this requires making difficult but necessary choices, Clarinval stated. He noted that the MR successfully kept broad value-added tax hikes off the table to protect competitiveness and employment.

Maxime Prévot emphasized the gravity of the country’s financial standing, pointing out that Belgium now borrows at higher interest rates than Greece.

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Proposed Measure Target / Sector Estimated Impact BNP Paribas Share Sale State-held equities €4.5 billion (one-off) Healthcare Modifications Ticket modérateur, BIM access Disputed by Vooruit VAT Adjustments Hotels, campgrounds, spectacles Contested by MR

Contested Measures on the Table

With the MR’s previous demand for a 22% VAT increase abandoned, negotiators faced a 750 million euro compensation gap. De Wever’s budgetary proposal included contentious healthcare adjustments, such as raising the ticket modérateur—increasing patient co-pays for doctor visits from 1-4 euros to 5-10 euros—alongside limits on medication reimbursement and restricted access to BIM status.

Those healthcare proposals drew sharp opposition from Frank Vandenbroucke and, to a lesser extent, Les Engagés and CD&V. Additional revenue options discussed included raising the tax on higher supplementary pensions from 12,5 to 15%, increasing management company taxes, and targeting private foundations and second homes. A proposal to sell state-held BNP Paribas shares could yield 4.5 billion euros, though negotiators categorized it as a separate structural asset sale rather than part of recurring budget adjustments.