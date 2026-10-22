Michael Carrick Faces Pressure After Manchester United Loss To Como

Manchester United face mounting pressure after a seismic defeat to Como during Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The 4-1 loss leaves manager Michael Carrick’s future in severe doubt as structural flaws and a depleted squad plague the Premier League club.

Como Thumps Manchester United to Cast Doubt on Michael Carrick’s Future

The UEFA Champions League delivered a massive upset on Matchday 3 as Como thumping Manchester United left manager Michael Carrick under intense scrutiny. According to ESPN reporting, United conceded four goals in a match for the first time since May 2025, when they fell away to Brentford. The heavy defeat has pushed Carrick’s future at the club into grave uncertainty, with critics questioning whether he is qualified for a job of that stature.

"DISGRACE!" Jason Cundy DESTROYS Man United after their 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League!

Behind the scoreline lies a deeper roster crisis. ESPN FC writers note that United’s squad contains a collection of misfits, with some players like Luke Shaw dating back to Louis van Gaal’s tenure between 2014 and 2016. On a critical night in Europe, the bench featured just three senior outfield players: Joshua Zirkzee, Amad Diallo, and Carlos Baleba. Meanwhile, opponents Como managed a stellar performance under Cesc Fabregas despite missing three starters in Trevoh Chalobah, Assane Diao, and Moise Kean.

PSG Suffer Costly Victory Over Barcelona While Stars Fall to Injury

While United faltered, top-ranked Paris Saint-Germain secured a 4-2 home win over second-ranked Barcelona in the league phase. Yet the victory came at a staggering physical price for Luis Enrique’s side. Ousmane Dembélé hobbled off after just 20 minutes, while Marquinhos and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia both exited with injuries around the hour mark.

Como Brush Manchester United Aside! Michael Carrick Under HUGE Pressure After 4–1 Defeat!

The club confirmed a devastating blow following the fixture. Kvara, one of the best players in the world, has since been ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, according to ESPN reporting. The loss of key personnel casts a heavy shadow over Paris Saint-Germain’s ambitions for a remarkable Champions League three-peat.

Michael Carrick Post-Como | Press Conference