Lamar Jackson Limited, Breece Hall Out in Week 7 Injury Reports

As the 2026 NFL season approaches its midpoint, Week 7 practice reports reveal mounting roster strain across the league. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains limited with an ankle injury, while New York Jets running back Breece Hall missed practice entirely due to a quad issue.
Lamar Jackson Limited in Practice as Baltimore Prepares for Cincinnati
The Baltimore Ravens face uncertainty around their quarterback as Lamar Jackson participated as limited on Wednesday with an ankle injury. Jackson missed the past two games while nursing the same issue. The team must weigh his readiness carefully as they head toward a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
If Jackson is unable to clear medical hurdles before Sunday, backup Tyler Huntley stands ready to make his third consecutive start under center for the Ravens. Wednesday’s participation report offers a preliminary step toward potential game-day availability.
Jackson stands a chance at suiting up this week against the Bengals, having logged practice reps on Wednesday. This would benefit the offense as a whole and particularly tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Zay Flowers.
He hasn’t stepped onto the practice field since hurting his left ankle during a Week 4 victory over the Tennessee Titans. He was absent from the open-media portion of Wednesday’s session.
Tyler Huntley has filled in while Jackson missed the past two games. The offense has mostly been a mixed bag featuring a good result in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons and a rough one against the Cleveland Browns.
Breece Hall Sits Out Jets Practice While Backfield Concerns Grow
In New York, the backfield took another worrying turn when Breece Hall was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday due to a quad injury. Hall remains week-to-week based on the team’s latest evaluations.
Should Hall remain sidelined for the upcoming slate, running back Braelon Allen is positioned to absorb the primary workload. The team’s offensive rhythm hinges on how quickly their rusher can recover from a quad strain.
Hall suffered his quadriceps injury in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions. Head coach Aaron Glenn reiterated that Hall remains week-to-week, continuing to battle the lingering quad strain that has consistently sapped his explosiveness and ability to absorb contact at full speed while imaging shows no structural damage.
San Francisco and Philadelphia Face Major Season-Altering Losses
The San Francisco 49ers saw wide receiver Mike Evans listed on the injury report, compounding an injury-ravaged pass-catching corps that also lost Terry McLaurin.
The issue traces back to a cleat injury. He suffered it during Week 4.
Other roster modifications across the league continue to impact active depth charts as teams manage personnel.
Injury reports also noted wide receiver Rashod Bateman dealing with a shoulder injury after aggravating it late in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns, putting him on the injury report for two consecutive weeks. Meanwhile, Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey entered the concussion protocol and missed the remainder of a contest after his head slammed into the ground during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs.
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