Nomogram Predicts Tumor Deposits in Colon Mucinous Adenocarcinoma

Tumor deposits present a distinct and under-recognized prognostic threat in non-metastatic colon mucinous adenocarcinoma. Researchers analyzing 1,372 patients from the SEER database and an external cohort of 398 patients from the Affiliated Hospital of Qingdao University demonstrated that these deposits independently reduce cancer-specific survival, prompting the development of a six-variable predictive nomogram.

Prognostic Impact of Tumor Deposits Beyond Nodal Burden

Colon mucinous adenocarcinoma remains a clinically aggressive and prognostically unfavorable subtype. Tumor deposits complicate this picture.

Analysis of the SEER database cohort using a 7:3 training and internal-validation split revealed that these deposits are independently associated with poorer cancer-specific survival. This adverse effect holds true even after adjustment for positive lymph node burden. Multivariable Cox regression and logistic regression confirmed that the presence of tumor deposits degrades patient outcomes independently of standard nodal staging.

No statistically significant interaction emerged between tumor deposits and positive lymph nodes when evaluated at a threshold of $P > 0.05$. However, the specific subgroup estimate for patients with zero positive lymph nodes remained imprecise and lacked statistical significance.

Predicting Deposit Presence via Clinicopathologic Nomogram

Because tumor deposits carry a substantial risk of under-detection in routine pathology workflows, researchers constructed a predictive nomogram. This model relies entirely on six routine clinicopathologic parameters to estimate the probability of recorded deposit positivity:

Tumor size

Anatomic site

Tumor grade

Depth of invasion

Positive lymph node count

Perineural invasion

Performance metrics for the nomogram demonstrated strong discrimination across cohorts. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve reached 0.820 in the training set, 0.768 in the internal-validation set, and 0.784 in the external cohort from Qingdao University. Calibration metrics remained favorable, recording Brier scores of 0.095, 0.098, and 0.086 respectively. Decision curve analysis further confirmed a positive net benefit at threshold probabilities between 5% and 25%.

Nomogram Identifies High-Risk Colon Mucinous Adenocarcinoma Cases

The newly developed nomogram is currently validated externally only for predicting the presence of tumor deposits rather than directly guiding postoperative survival management in independent populations.

Clinicians can utilize the six-variable scoring system to identify high-risk non-metastatic colon mucinous adenocarcinoma cases that warrant targeted, additional pathological scrutiny. While the survival findings confirm that tumor deposits carry adverse prognostic weight after accounting for nodal burden, the authors emphasize that these survival conclusions require further confirmation through dedicated multicenter studies.