Regulators warn GTA 6 release may cause absences

Australians and New Zealanders are set to become the first gamers globally to access Rockstar Games’ R-rated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA6) when it launches on November 19, 2026, triggering widespread warnings from labor authorities that workforces could face unexpected absenteeism on Friday, November 20.

Rockstar Games Schedules November 19 Release as Regulators Warn Employees

Rockstar Games has scheduled a staggered, late-night global release for November 19, positioning Australia and New Zealand at the forefront of the rollout ahead of North American markets like Miami.

The title has already generated an estimated US$600 million in pre-sales revenue a full month prior to its official debut, according to figures cited by 1News.

Labor regulators, including Australia’s Fair Work Ombudsman, have issued guidance clarifying that unexcused absences or fabricated illness claims to play the game constitute misconduct and risk disciplinary termination.

GTA6 Generates US$600 Million in Pre-Sales Before Staggered Launch

Game developer Rockstar Games is utilizing a staggered, late-night release schedule on November 19 rather than deploying a simultaneous global launch. This logistical choice grants gamers across the Tasman Sea immediate access hours ahead of Miami, Florida, the metropolitan setting that inspired the franchise’s fictional Vice City.

Commercial anticipation for the release is reflected in preliminary financial metrics. As 1News reported, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA6) has captured an estimated US$600 million in pre-sales revenue with a month still remaining until distribution begins. Market analysts forecast the title will establish new global benchmarks for multi-billion-dollar entertainment sales.

Workplace Regulations and Leave Protocols in Australia

Anticipation for the software release has flooded social media platforms with videos detailing plans to skip shifts on November 20. In response, the Fair Work Ombudsman in Australia released guidance regarding leave applications.

Under the Australian Fair Work Act, accrued annual leave can be utilized for any personal reason, provided employers and employees agree on the timing. However, employers retain the right to deny requests if staffing levels would fall below operational thresholds. Conversely, paid personal leave—encompassing sick and carer’s leave—is legally restricted to genuine illness, injury, or unexpected household emergencies. As noted by labor law experts Shae McCrystal and Dawn Duncan in commentary published by The Conversation and reported by 1News, playing a video game does not qualify under personal or emergency leave provisions. Falsifying illness to secure time off can result in disciplinary proceedings for misconduct.

Compliance Standards Across New Zealand Enterprises

Employment frameworks in New Zealand follow a comparable structure. Employees possessing accrued annual leave may use it at their discretion, and employers cannot unreasonably withhold approval. For staff lacking accrued balances—such as newer hires who have not completed a 12-month tenure—taking annual leave “in advance” remains subject to mutual employer agreement rather than standing as a statutory right.

New Zealand labor standards dictate that sick leave is strictly reserved for health-related incapacity or dependent care. Utilizing sick leave to play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA6) carries the risk of disciplinary action or dismissal. While certain corporate contracts provide discretionary “wellbeing leave” intended for mental health activities, general unpaid leave requires explicit negotiation under the statutory obligations of good faith.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.