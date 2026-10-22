Michael Carrick faces pressure at Manchester United

Manchester United face mounting pressure on manager Michael Carrick following their worst start to a league season since 1986, which includes a winless run of six matches in all competitions, an early Carabao Cup exit, and a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como.

Michael Carrick Faces Pressure After Worst Start Since 1986

Pressure is mounting on manager Michael Carrick following the 1-1 draw at Leeds United as Manchester United record their worst start to a league season since 1986.

Squad valuation metrics are under severe pressure with the club sitting closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

Why Michael Carrick Faces an Immediate Crisis at Old Trafford

The pressure on Michael Carrick intensified following a 1-1 draw at Elland Road against Daniel Farke’s Leeds United, a result that stretched the team’s winless run across all competitions to six games according to ESPN. Though Carrick attempted to frame the trip as a fresh start, Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League fixture against Serie A side Como provided no respite in the form of a heavy 4-1 defeat.

Manchester United's WORST start since 1986 | Football Weekly

The club’s regression places them closer to the Premier League relegation zone than the top four. ESPN Singapore reported that Manchester United have dismissed a manager in each of the past two seasons, starting with Erik ten Hag in October 2024 and followed by Ruben Amorim in January 2026. Carrick previously guided the club to Champions League qualification as an interim manager last season, but those credentials are failing to protect him as results plummet.

Who Are the Leading Contenders to Take Over?

Sportsnaut noted that ESPN analyst Mark Ogden assessed six potential managerial candidates for the Old Trafford vacancy, balancing their historical track records against immediate availability. Eddie Howe emerges as a pragmatic option following his departure from Newcastle United in August. Howe ended Newcastle’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy by winning the Carabao Cup in 2025 and secured two Champions League qualifications, earning a 3/5 rating as a sensible team builder.

Antonio Conte offers a starkly contrasting profile. The 57-year-old Italian won the Premier League with Chelsea in the 2016-17 campaign alongside multiple Serie A titles. While his ability to trigger an immediate upward jolt appeals, his confrontational boardroom demeanor and history of short tenures limit his rating to 2/5, as noted in the ESPN reporting.

Managerial Candidate Previous Notable Club Key Career Honor ESPN Rating Eddie Howe Newcastle United Carabao Cup (2025) 3/5 Antonio Conte Napoli / Chelsea Premier League (2016-17) 2/5 Kieran McKenna Ipswich Town Three promotions 2/5 Fabian Hürzeler Brighton & Hove Albion Youngest PL Manager 4/5 Julian Nagelsmann Bayern Munich Tactical reputation 1/5 Thomas Tuchel Chelsea UEFA Champions League 4/5

Evaluating the Long-Term Viability of Alternative Targets

Kieran McKenna represents a familiar name to the hierarchy, having previously served on Manchester United’s coaching staff before guiding Ipswich Town through three promotions. ESPN noted that McKenna’s calm demeanor makes him a like-for-like profile to Carrick, though concerns remain about his experience at the highest level.

Photo: espn.com

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hürzeler received a strong 4/5 evaluation for building a high-energy, aggressive side capable of dismantling elite competition. However, Sportsnaut highlighted that significant compensation demands could complicate negotiations. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel shares that 4/5 tier due to his tactical pedigree and Champions League triumph with Chelsea, though his current contract as England manager through Euro 2028 renders an immediate appointment virtually impossible.

Julian Nagelsmann rounds out the evaluated pool with a 1/5 rating. Despite his tactical innovation at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, his turbulent departures from Bayern Munich and the German national team suggest Old Trafford may not provide the stable rehabilitation environment required.

Como Brush Manchester United Aside! Michael Carrick Under HUGE Pressure After 4–1 Defeat!