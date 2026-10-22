BTP Valore Hits 12 Billion Euros After Third Day of Placement

Retail investors have poured 12.05 billion euros into the Italian government’s latest dual-track debt offering through the first three days of issuance, with traditional bonds featuring regular payouts commanding the vast majority of capital over the single-payment alternative.

Orders Reach 12.05 Billion Euros

Total orders reached 12.05 billion euros by the third day of the placement period, which runs until Friday at 13:00 local time.

The traditional step-up instrument with quarterly payouts captured 8.81 billion euros, outpacing the 3.24 billion euros secured by the single-coupon BTP Valore Insieme.

High-net-worth participants contributed substantial single tickets, including a 10 million euro order for the traditional bond and a 7.5 million euro ticket for the Insieme variant, according to Milano Finanza.

Tracking the Three-Day Order Flow

The seventh issuance of the retail-focused government bond family opened on Monday, October 19, 2026, structured for the first time as a simultaneous offering of two distinct instruments maturing in October 2031. Il Sole 24 ORE reported that by the close of the third day, total orders climbed by 3.504 billion euros in a single session, pushing the cumulative tally past the 12 billion euro threshold.

Market activity during the third session yielded 2.53 billion euros for the standard bond across 80,500 contracts. Meanwhile, the BTP Valore Insieme collected 974.25 million euros through 35,800 contracts. SoldiOnline.it tracked the trajectory from the opening sessions, noting that total demand stood at 4.61 billion euros at the end of the first day before expanding past 9.5 billion euros by the midway point of the third day.

Photo: Ministero dell'Economia e delle Finanze

Step-Up Mechanism Contrasts with Single Cumulative Return

The standard version utilizes a step-up mechanism across a 2+2+1 year timeline. It carries minimum guaranteed coupon rates of 3.70% for the first and second years, 4.10% for the third and fourth years, and 4.70% for the final year. The gross yield to maturity stands at 4.10%, translating to a 3.6% net return after accounting for the 12.5% state tax on Italian government bonds.

Conversely, the BTP Valore Insieme omits periodic payouts entirely. It guarantees a single cumulative minimum return of 22.25% distributed at maturity alongside the principal repayment. This variant was priced higher to compensate investors for the lack of immediate liquidity, reflecting the core financial principle that near-term cash flows carry higher present value.

Bond Instrument ISIN Code Structure 3-Day Cumulative Demand Yield / Return Terms BTp Valore (Traditional) IT0005735201 Quarterly Step-Up Coupons 8.81 Billion Euros 3.70% (Yrs 1-2), 4.10% (Yrs 3-4), 4.70% (Yr 5) BTp Valore Insieme IT0005735227 One Coupon at Maturity 3.24 Billion Euros 22.25% minimum guaranteed at 5-year maturity

Large-Scale Allocation Dynamics

While the debt instruments are explicitly reserved for retail savers, private banking channels facilitated multi-million-euro allocations from high-net-worth individuals. Milano Finanza documented a 10 million euro single ticket placed in the traditional step-up bond during the opening session. Over its five-year lifespan, that specific holding is projected to generate roughly 1.8 million euro in gross distributions—yielding 370,000 euros annually in the first two years, 410,000 euros in the middle biennium, and 470,000 euros in the final year.

Photo: SoldiOnline.it

Large-scale buyers also utilized the deferred-payout option. Milano Finanza reported a separate 7.5 million euro order directed into the BTP Valore Insieme on Tuesday, October 21. That position is structured to return the principal alongside 1.668 million euros in gross interest upon maturity in 2031.

Subscription Window Closes Friday Afternoon

The subscription window remains open until Friday afternoon at 13:00, barring any early closure by the Treasury. Final allocation figures will confirm whether the traditional quarterly-coupon design maintains its commanding lead over the single-payment structure as the final tranche of orders clears.