Brady Tkachuk Met With Boos in Hostile Return to Ottawa

Brady Tkachuk endured a hostile return to the Canadian Tire Centre as the Ottawa Senators hosted the Florida Panthers, facing relentless jeers, customized signs, and a physical welcome from his former teammates following his offseason trade.

A Chilly Welcome in the Capital

Loud music echoed through the arena during warmups, but it failed to drown out the heavy booing directed at the former Senators captain every time he touched the puck. Some fans arrived early holding signs directed at their former star, including one translated banner reading, Brady, if jamais tu lis ceci, sache qu’on n’a pas besoin de toi , while another supporter wore a jersey labeling Tkachuk a liar, as reported by rds.ca.

The animosity intensified just before the national anthems when the crowd chanted Brady sucks! Brady sucks! Once play got underway, Artem Zub immediately welcomed the forward with a crushing hit in the corner of the rink. Even a tribute video played during an intermission failed to ease the tension, drawing sustained jeers from the stands while Senators players politely tapped their sticks on the ice.

Brady Tkachuk SCORES in his Ottawa return!

The Context of the Departure

Tkachuk spent five seasons serving as Ottawa’s captain before requesting a trade to Florida in June to join his older brother, Matthew. During his tenure in the capital—which began when he was drafted fourth overall in 2018—he led the franchise in goals (213), points (463), power-play goals (62), shots (2,202), hits (1,921), game-winning goals (28), multi-goal games (30), and penalty minutes (821).

That extensive resume did little to temper the frustration among local supporters. One young fan captured the prevailing sentiment in an interview with RDS, stating, Nous sommes tous des Brady haters parce qu’il a quitté alors qu’il voulait jouer avec son frère .

Brady Tkachuk Return to Ottawa Press Conference | 10.21.26

Travis Green Downplays Hype as Jake Sanderson Returns

Ahead of the opening puck drop, Panthers head coach Travis Green acknowledged the playoff-like atmosphere building around the arena. On sent que les gens y accordant beaucoup d’importance. Il y a de l’énergie dans l’air , Green remarked, downplaying the external noise. À la fin de la journée, pour nous, ce sera un match de hockey.

For Ottawa, the fixture also marked the return of defenseman Jake Sanderson to the lineup after missing eight and a half games with an injury. Ce sera un match intense, avec beaucoup d’intensité. Ce ne sera pas un match comme tous les autres pour moi , Sanderson told. Meanwhile, forward Tim Stützle emphasized maintaining focus despite facing his former teammate, noting that the group needed to respond following two losses in their previous three outings.

Photo: NHL.com

Addressing the prospect of incoming debris before the contest, Tkachuk revealed on his podcast Wingmen—as noted by Sportsnet—that he planned to donate any thrown jerseys to the Ottawa Boys and Girls Club. Je ne recommande pas de le faire… mais nous pouvons aussi créer une nouvelle tribune. Si vous projetez votre jersey sur la glace, ce sera pour une bonne cause , he stated.

Team Record (Entering Match) Points Ottawa Senators 6-3-0 12 Florida Panthers 5-2-2 12

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