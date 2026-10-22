Channel 4 documentary tests if public accept Nazi-inspired conditions

Channel 4 has broadcast The Experiment, a provocative documentary hosted by actor Mat Fraser and disability rights activist Sophie Morgan that investigates whether members of the British public can be persuaded to accept Nazi-inspired conditions for disabled people when disguised as modern corporate policy, The Irish Times reported.

The Realities of SegriLife House

The documentary places unsuspecting members of the public into a fake residential facility named SegriLife House, where disabled and neurodegenerative actors portray residents subjected to prison-style conditions.

Presenters Mat Fraser and Sophie Morgan drew inspiration from the historical Aktion T4 program, connecting 1930s and 1940s Nazi atrocities to modern political rhetoric surrounding UK welfare cuts.

Production guidance for the broadcast was provided by disabled-led theatre companies Access All Areas and the Graeae Theatre Company.

Uncovering Historical Parallels in Modern Settings

In the stand-alone programme, visitors touring the fake facility were led to believe they were observing a radical model of supported living. The environment utilized corporate speak and contemporary welfare justifications to pitch menial tasks, prison-style dormitories, and discussions surrounding sterilisation and euthanasia as progressive solutions. The Independent noted that the participants had no idea the protocols mirrored how the Nazi regime treated disabled individuals.

As the tour progressed, the reactions of the participating public shifted visibly. While initial visitors smiled and nodded along, later participants became visibly overwrought, with one individual comparing the environment to a Hitler fever dream. Others accepted the conditions, remarking that the patients appeared content.

Fraser and Morgan Visit Nazi Killing Centre in Austria

Alongside the social experiment in the UK, Fraser and Morgan travelled to Austria to visit Hartheim Castle and Museum. The preserved site served as a Nazi killing centre where hundreds of thousands of disabled people were murdered. The confrontation with the location left Fraser in tears as the documentary examined the historical roots of systematic segregation and extermination.

In a joint statement detailed by The Independent, the presenters explained their motivation for the project:

It was important for us to finally bring the catastrophic history of Aktion T4 and the Nazis’ persecution of disabled people to our television screens, but more importantly we wanted to test whether the British public could be persuaded by similar propaganda today – to believe that disabled people are disposable, or less deserving of a place in society.

Challenging Public Prejudices Through Provocative Broadcasting

The documentary marks a return to Channel 4’s historical reputation for running disruptive, punk-rock-inspired programming before shifting toward mainstream formats like commercial reality shows and baking competitions. By drawing a direct line between historical atrocities and modern political debates over cutting benefits paid to disabled people, the production asks audiences to confront lingering societal prejudices.

Production Element Detail Broadcaster Channel 4 Air Time Wednesday at 10:00 PM Presenters Mat Fraser and Sophie Morgan Advisory Companies Access All Areas and Graeae Theatre Company

While the documentary focuses primarily on the UK welfare system and its proposed benefit reductions, The Irish Times observed that the underlying question regarding society’s lingering prejudices against disabled people remains equally pertinent across Ireland and the broader European landscape.