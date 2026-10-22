Northern Ireland Open 2026: How to Watch, Schedule, and Mark Allen’s Emotional Return

The 2026 Northern Ireland Open runs from October 18 to 25 at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast, featuring a £550,400 total prize pool with £100,000 reserved for the winner. Viewers can watch the action live on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK, or via WST Play globally, during a week of major tournament upsets.

Jack Lisowski Stays Active as Top Seeds Exit

Defending champion Jack Lisowski remains active in the draw, altering outright betting markets after early exits from top seeds like Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump.

The £150,000 bonus across the four Home Nations events shapes season-long prize money tracking for remaining contenders.

Belfast Shaken by Early Tournament Exits

The Waterfront Hall has delivered an unpredictable start to the 11th edition of the Northern Ireland Open. Following the inaugural tournament won by Mark King in 2016, the current event has already seen high-profile casualties across the opening rounds. Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump suffered shock early exits, while Mark Selby, Neil Robertson, and Shaun Murphy also made early departures.

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The turbulence cleared paths for players like John Higgins, who advanced with a 4-1 victory over Liam Highfield. Judd Trump holds the record as the most successful player in the event’s history with four titles, though last year saw Jack Lisowski edge Trump 9-8 in the final. Lisowski returned to defend that crown, facing Scotland’s Anthony McGill in the last 32.

Mark Allen Opens Up on Mental Health After Defeat

Away from the tactical battles on the green baize, the tournament captured intense emotional drama. Northern Irish star Mark Allen broke down in a television interview following his 4–2 first-round defeat to close friend Jordan Brown on Tuesday, October 20. The 40-year-old cueist revealed he had spent 10 weeks receiving mental health treatment before checking himself out to compete in Belfast.

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Allen admitted to presenter Rachel Casey that he was in a “bad place” and questioned his future in the sport. The interview drew widespread attention as Casey offered words of encouragement and a hug on live television.

Knockout Format Defines Match Lengths and Prize Money

The competition operates on a tiered knockout format. The opening rounds match lower seeds against each other before introducing the top 32 players in the third round. Matches are best-of-seven frames until the quarter-finals, which shift to best-of-nine. The semi-finals are best-of-11, culminating in a best-of-17 final split across two sessions on Sunday, October 25.

Photo: scotsman.com

Tournament Stage Prize Money Allocation Winner £100,000 Runner-up £45,000 Semi-final £21,000 Quarter-final £13,200 Last 16 £9,000 Last 32 £5,400 Last 64 £3,600

Trophy Honors Alex Higgins as Broadcasters Stream Event

The tournament trophy honors Belfast-born Alex “Hurricane” Higgins, the 1972 and 1982 world champion renowned for his electrifying style and famous 69-point clearance against Jimmy White. Fans looking to follow the conclusion of the event can access coverage through authorized regional partners. In the UK, TNT Sports and HBO Max provide live broadcasts, while WST Play offers streaming options in the UK, Ireland, and the United States. Mainland Europe viewers can tune in via Eurosport and HBO Max, and fans in China can stream the matches free on Huya.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

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