De’Longhi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS Deal: Now Under £30 at Amazon

Amazon Slashes Price on 15-Bar Pod System

The De’Longhi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS coffee machine is currently available at Amazon for £29.99, down from its normal price of £54.99. This 45% discount represents a £25 saving on a 15-bar pump system capable of dispensing both hot and iced drinks via a manual lever.

15-Bar Pump Creates Rich Crema

At the core of the Piccolo XS hardware is a 15-bar pressure pump. In espresso extraction, this level of pressure forces water through the coffee grounds at roughly 15 atmospheres, producing a rich, velvety crema comparable to bar-style shots. The manual control scheme allows users to adjust both the brewing temperature and the shot length using simple hand gestures.

Dual-Thermal Operation via Mechanical Lever

Operating the machine requires manual intervention via a mechanical lever positioned on top of the chassis.

Compact Machine Uses Dolce Gusto Capsules

The machine operates exclusively on Nescafé Dolce Gusto capsules, which include varieties from Starbucks. Each capsule features an internal aluminium foil seal designed to protect the freshly ground coffee from oxidation before extraction. Because the hardware retails for under £30, consumers can allocate a larger portion of their beverage budget toward experimenting with different capsule profiles.

Physically, the Piccolo XS measures with a compact desktop footprint suited for crowded work surfaces. It incorporates a 0.8-litre water reservoir to sustain multiple cycles before refilling. To manage power draw, the internal circuitry features an automatic shut-off mechanism that powers down the unit exactly one minute after the final brewing cycle.

Kerbside Podback Recycling Integration

Post-consumer waste management for the aluminium-sealed capsules relies on the Podback scheme. This service provides free recycling options through local kerbside collections in select municipalities, dedicated drop-off points, and participating retail locations. This integration allows users to dispose of used pods without contributing directly to standard landfill waste streams.