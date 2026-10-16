Amazon Cuts Prices on Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitors Up to 38% Off

Gamers looking to expand their desktop setup can secure major discounts on Samsung’s curved display lineup. The Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor is currently available at Amazon for $249.99, down significantly from its usual list price of $399.99. Price tracking data indicates this 38% discount matches the 90-day low for the ultra-wide panel, though price trackers note its all-time low reached $203.99.

Samsung Odyssey G5 Ultra-Wide and Curved Monitors Drop in Price

The discounted 34-inch model features a curved ultra-wide screen designed for immersive gaming, complete with a 165Hz refresh rate. For buyers seeking a slightly different form factor, the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 (G55C) is on sale for $189.99—down $52.09 from its $242.08 typical price—providing a 22% saving with direct Amazon shipping and a 1,000R curved screen that wraps around the user. Combining its 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution with 1.7 times the pixels of HD and HDR10 support, this 32-inch VA panel enhances picture detail across bright and dark scenes. It serves as a solid fit for faster titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Cyberpunk 2077 due to its 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms MPRT response time, and AMD FreeSync to minimize tearing during frame rate fluctuations. Meanwhile, a separate 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 configuration featuring a 165Hz refresh rate has dropped to $250 from its original $400 sticker price, complete with an Auto Source Switch Plus feature for seamless switching between accessories.

Samsung's 27-inch Odyssey G60F gaming monitor is discounted at Amazon.- $299.99, down from a $499.99 list price- $200 off, a 40% discount- 2560 x 1440 Fast IPS panel at 350Hz- 1ms GtG, DisplayHDR 400, G-Sync compatible and FreeSync Premium- 1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, height… pic.twitter.com/pOB82G0vJx — https://x.com/sammygurus/status/2110838818945311128

Budget-Friendly Asus and Samsung Displays for Everyday Work

Shoppers needing affordable secondary screens for daily tasks can choose from several lower-priced alternatives. The Asus VP227HF 22-inch monitor has fallen to $69 at Amazon, saving buyers $20 off its standard $89 list price. Price tracking tools show that $69 marks a 90-day low that aligns with the lowest price previously recorded for the display. This compact option features a Full HD resolution.

Photo: PC Guide

For users prioritizing productivity over gaming speeds, the 27-inch Samsung S32GF 1080p Monitor has dropped to $100 flat, reflecting a 33% discount off its usual $150 price tag. Users can utilize Game Picture Mode to customize settings for different genres, while Eye Saver Mode and Flicker Free technology reduce blue light emissions and screen flicker during long stretches of spreadsheet work or late-night study sessions. Additionally, Samsung offers other everyday choices like the S30GD series in 22, 24, and 27-inch sizes, featuring an IPS panel, slim bezels, and a 100Hz refresh rate for basic daily tasks.

High-End OLED Screen Options and Accompanying Tech Deals

Higher-end buyers focused on premium visual fidelity can look toward OLED hardware promotions. The panel includes a 3-year warranty, OLED Glare Free coating, and Pantone-validated color reproduction.

Photo: SammyGuru

Beyond monitors, Amazon’s broader daily promotions include significant price drops on audio gear and productivity peripherals. Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless adaptive noise-canceling headphones are marked down to $207 from their original $300 price, saving buyers $93 while blocking out surrounding chatter. Finally, Logitech’s MX Master 3S wireless mouse is available for $80, down from $100, providing an 8,000-dot-per-inch optical sensor, Bluetooth support, quiet clicks that lower noise by 90%, and a battery life reaching up to 70 days on a single charge.