Jana Maradona Slams Dalma and Gianinna Over Diego Maradona Trial Accusations

Jana Maradona has issued a sharp public response to accusations made by her half-sister, Dalma Maradona, regarding legal strategies in the ongoing trial concerning the death of Diego Maradona. The dispute centers on claims of a purported agreement between Jana and Matías Morla aimed at securing the acquittal of psychologist Carlos Díaz.

The controversy unfolded publicly as the high-profile trial entered its closing stages. Dalma Maradona, supported by her sister Gianinna, publicly accused Jana of betrayal over her legal team’s stance regarding Díaz. Specifically, the objection focused on a request for acquittal based on the benefit of the doubt.

Addressing Allegations of a Deal with Matías Morla

Writing on her Instagram account, Jana Maradona forcefully denied reaching any arrangement with Matías Morla, whom she described in harsh terms. She maintained that her legal representation coordinated their position with prosecutors and other plaintiffs ahead of the closing arguments.

💥 "TRAIDORA": DALMA Y GIANINNA CONTRA JANA MARADONACc #DDM @ddm_ok pic.twitter.com/JnMlL1hC49 — https://x.com/AmericaTV/status/2110796144527720668

No me paga Morla, no arregle con Morla, Jana wrote, adding that her legal team actively sought to implicate figures close to Morla by requesting testimony extractions against his brother-in-law, Christian Pomargo, and sister, Vanesa Morla, to investigate them as co-authors in their father’s homicide.

Jana argued that out of seven defendants in the case, her legal team and the other querents shared identical positions on six. She expressed frustration that her relatives chose to air grievances on social media rather than communicate directly.

Dalma and Gianinna Maradona have publicly questioned the legal strategy adopted by their half-sister Jana during the trial.

Friction and Family Tensions

The public exchange highlights longstanding divisions among the heirs of the legendary Argentine footballer. Jana expressed exhaustion over public disputes that compound the grief of losing their father, noting that she is accustomed to Dalma’s impulsive public statements.

Photo: minutoneuquen.com

Es lamentable que tenga que descárgame sobre esto cuando estoy convencida que todos buscamos lo mismo, verdad y justicia, Jana stated, emphasizing that her focus remains entirely on securing a fair judicial outcome through the tribunal.

While acknowledging that Díaz remains an unpalatable figure, she stressed that neither her perspective nor those of the other querents will dictate the final verdict. Instead, she expressed full confidence that the judges will deliver a just sentence based on the evidence presented throughout the hearings.

Judicial Proceedings and Next Steps

The trial examining the circumstances surrounding Diego Maradona’s death in November 2020 continues to scrutinize the medical and psychological care provided to the icon during his final days. With closing arguments concluded, legal teams await the tribunal’s deliberation.

As the legal process moves toward a verdict, the discord among the Maradona siblings underscores the immense emotional strain surrounding the courtroom proceedings. The tribunal holds sole authority to issue the final ruling, bringing the focus back to the judicial scrutiny of the seven original defendants.