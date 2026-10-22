Ángel Sánchez demands standardized school anaphylaxis protocols

Angel Sanchez, president of the Spanish Association of Food and Latex Allergy Patients, known as Aepnaa, announced that school safety for children with severe allergies must no longer depend on regional postal codes or family intervention. Speaking to democrata.es, Sanchez urged standardized protocols across educational centers to manage life-threatening food and latex reactions.

The campaign centers on the prevention and emergency treatment of anaphylaxis, a rapid-onset, multi-system severe allergic reaction. In school environments, food allergies present unique vulnerabilities because young children lack the developmental maturity to avoid dietary exposures independently.

CORTE 1 | Ángel Sánchez, presidente de la AEPNAA

The Clinical Realities of Pediatric Anaphylaxis

Sanchez emphasized the clinical urgency of immediate intervention during an emergency, noting that schools rarely retain on-site medical staff. Without pre-arranged protocols and immediate responses, the lack of organization can lead to improvisation during an emergency, heightening risks for students experiencing severe allergic reactions.

Anaphylaxis: A severe, systemic allergic reaction that affects multiple organ systems simultaneously and can cause fatal respiratory or cardiovascular collapse within minutes.

A severe, systemic allergic reaction that affects multiple organ systems simultaneously and can cause fatal respiratory or cardiovascular collapse within minutes. Adrenaline (Epinephrine): The first-line pharmacological intervention for anaphylaxis, which rapidly reverses airway constriction, stabilizes vascular tone, and halts histamine-mediated shock.

The first-line pharmacological intervention for anaphylaxis, which rapidly reverses airway constriction, stabilizes vascular tone, and halts histamine-mediated shock. Allergen Mitigation: Structured environmental controls designed to prevent accidental ingestion or contact with trigger proteins in shared communal spaces like school cafeterias.

A Breakthrough in the Balearic Islands

Aepnaa points to a breakthrough in the Balearic Islands, where the regional government approved a specific instruction to integrate anaphylaxis management into the existing school alert system for chronic severe conditions.

Clinical Parameter Anaphylaxis Management Metric Primary Pharmacotherapy Intramuscular Epinephrine (Adrenaline) Target Response Window Immediate administration upon clinical suspicion Current European Food Allergy Estimate Approximately 20 million individuals

Expanding the Fight to the European Parliament

The push for standardized safety extends beyond national borders. Aepnaa participates in the ACT for Anaphylaxis European alliance, which officially launched at the European Parliament on September 9 to address disparities in cross-border school safety and travel regulations.

CORTE 2 | Ángel Sánchez, presidente de la AEPNAA

Aepnaa Seeks Enforceable Administrative Safety Guarantees

Aepnaa continues its legislative outreach across regional parliaments, aiming to transition safety protocols from sporadic local initiatives into enforceable administrative guarantees.