Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby takes voluntary paid leave

Facing mounting pressure and unresolved felony charges, Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby has stepped down from his daily oversight to take voluntary paid administrative leave. The decision came late Tuesday evening ahead of a scheduled county council vote that could have intensified calls for his immediate resignation before his current term concludes in January.

Rigby and former Summit County Sheriff Dave Edmunds were indicted by a grand jury on September 24 in Utah’s 3rd District Court, facing charges tied to the high-profile prosecution of Kouri Richins. The realtor was convicted in March of poisoning her husband with a fentanyl-laced cocktail and subsequently writing a children’s book about grief. Court documents show both former and current law enforcement leaders have pleaded not guilty to the obstruction charges.

“It is with the best interests of the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Wasatch County foremost in my mind that I will step back from my day-to-day duties and take voluntary administrative leave while my case is pending,” Rigby wrote in his letter to the county council. “My position on the charges has not changed and I will address them in court.”

Embattled Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby takes voluntary leave following indictment

Rigby Allegedly Sent Anonymous Letter to Sheriff Bates

The criminal case stems from investigative reporting indicating that in January, Rigby allegedly presented an anonymous letter containing severe allegations to Summit County Sheriff Kacey Bates. The targeted Summit County deputy, Eric Mainord, was serving as a detective on the Richins case while simultaneously challenging Rigby in the local Republican primary race. Mainord ultimately withdrew from the primary before Rigby lost the June nomination to Wasatch County Emergency Manager Jeremy Hales.

Subsequent legal filings from Rigby’s defense indicate the charges center on claims that he transmitted the anonymous letter, which allegedly contained false information regarding Mainord. Although grand jury indictments are rare in Utah, the specific charging documents remain sealed from public view. Third District Judge Richard Mrazik scheduled a court hearing for November 4 to determine whether details within the indictment can be unsealed and released to the public.

If Rigby had attempted to remain at his post, his operational capacity would have been severely constrained. State officials disabled his access to the Utah Criminal Justice Information System due to the pending felony charges. Consequently, county officials outlined restrictions that would have required him to sign visitor logs and remain under constant escort in restricted areas of the department. Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau noted that while the council lacked the constitutional authority to unilaterally remove an elected official, administrative leave offered a standard pathway to maintain departmental stability.

Wasatch County Council Accepts Rigby's Paid Leave

During Wednesday’s meeting, the Wasatch County Council unanimously abandoned a proposed resolution that would have demanded Rigby’s resignation and outlined financial buyout offers. Instead, the council voted to accept his paid leave following public comments from local residents urging that he be afforded the presumption of innocence.

Photo: sltrib.com

“I think, in light of this letter with the sheriff removing himself from the situation, it calls to question the necessity of the resolution,” Grabau told the council during the proceedings.

With Rigby sidelined for the remainder of his term, Wasatch County Undersheriff Josh Probst has assumed command of daily operations at the sheriff’s office. County Chair Erik Rowland expressed hope that the resolution would help the community heal following a contentious election season.

Indicted Wasatch County Sheriff Rigby to end term on paid leave