Nicky Romero Reveals Secret DJ WhatsApp Group Led by Armin van Buuren

During the Amsterdam Dance Event, Nicky Romero revealed that Armin van Buuren operates a secret WhatsApp group for major international DJs. According to Romero, the private chat features candid conversations that will go with us into the grave, though participants have sworn to protect one another’s privacy.

Armin van Buuren Runs Secret DJ WhatsApp Group

Nick Rotteveel, better known by his artist name Nicky Romero, discussed the secretive network while appearing as one of the first DJs at SLAM! during the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE). Major figures in the electronic music scene share private conversations within an exclusive WhatsApp group organized by Armin van Buuren, according to Telegraaf.

Speaking with SLAM!-dj Anoûl Hendriks, Rotteveel described the atmosphere among the elite circle of international artists.

DJs Share Late-Night Confessions in Strict Secrecy

It is there certainly cozy. Especially when someone has had a drink. Then you get the most wonderful conversations, with someone who then sends a message at three o’clock in the night. Nicky Romero, DJ and music artist

When Hendriks pressed for the identities of other artists participating in the chat, Romero declined to name specific members. We have sworn that what is shared there goes into the grave with us, Romero stated. He added that those guys protect each other in that. He praised Van Buuren as the nice initiator of it and expressed hope that the group chat continues for a long time.

Amsterdam Dance Event Hosts Star-Studded SLAM! Lineup

The Amsterdam Dance Event appearance also featured Armin van Buuren himself, as part of a lineup welcoming more than forty Dutch and international acts to SLAM!. Other notable performers stopping by the radiostation for live-streamed sets include Don Diablo, Lucas & Steve, Laura van Dam, Sam Feldt, and Oliver Heldens.