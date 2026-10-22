Caleb Wilson makes NBA debut for Chicago Bulls tonight

Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson is stepping onto the NBA hardwood for his regular-season debut tonight against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, carrying the lofty expectations of a fan base eager for its next star. The No. 4 draft pick has spent the day keeping his routine simple—hitting an early morning workout at shootaround, resting at home, and meditating before reviewing his own highlights on YouTube as part of a deliberate mental preparation for his debut.

That debut carries extra weight for a lottery pick stepping into a franchise where supporters have spent a decade waiting for a transformative talent. On his first day in Chicago, a team photographer captured the rookie gazing up at the Michael Jordan statue in the United Center atrium with his hands clasped behind his back, an image Wilson later shared on Instagram with the caption: “One goal.”

First-year Bulls coach Tiago Splitter acknowledged the immense pressure resting on the young forward’s shoulders while emphasizing the need for patience as the team implements its offensive and defensive systems.

Caleb Wilson's NBA debut.16 points | 4 rebounds | 3 steals pic.twitter.com/ahQD5ZOX3g — https://x.com/chicagobulls/status/2113099111062790531

“Caleb has a ton of things on his mind right now—first NBA game, how we play on offense, how we play on defense,” Splitter said. “There’s a lot of things going on. And sometimes you’ve got to relax a little bit and just go out there and hoop. Slowly, he’s going to get those things better, but I just want to see him enjoying and competing.”

Wilson Focuses on NBA Defense Without Claxton

Wilson’s preseason performances offered flashes of dynamic off-ball movement and scoring at the rim, alongside moments where defensive rotations left him caught in traffic. Adjusting to NBA-caliber defense remains his primary focus, particularly as the Bulls begin the regular season without center Nic Claxton, who was acquired over the summer to anchor the team’s rim protection.

Rookie Caleb Wilson's FIRST NBA POINTS as a member of the Chicago Bulls | NBA on ESPN

Rather than chasing a fixed timeline for individual accolades, the rookie has embraced the reality of a steep learning curve.

“You’ve got to give yourself grace,” Wilson said. “I don’t know what the timetable is on me being an All-Star or all that stuff, but I feel like every day I’ll come out and be better than I was the day before. I feel like I’ve grown so much as a player just in the past week, so there’s no telling what I’ll look like come January.”

Photo: nytimes.com

Wilson Uses Visualization to Prepare for Opening Night

To manage the mental demands of his opening night, Wilson relies on a structured pre-game regimen that blends physical rest with purposeful visualization. Before heading to the arena for the 6:30 p.m. contest broadcast on CHSN, he turns to online highlights—ranging from his preseason mix on the league’s official channel to mixtapes from his high school days—to reinforce his self-belief.

“I feel like I prepared for the moment,” Wilson said. “It’s time to get out there and show what I can do.”

BULLS POSTGAME: Caleb Wilson Makes NBA Debut as Bulls Fall to Raptors in Season Opener | CHGO Bulls

While the franchise hopes the lottery selection can quickly develop into a cornerstone, Wilson remains focused on avoiding the trap of premature expectations.

“I know that this is going to happen and I can’t give anyone a timetable, even myself, because I feel like expectations lead to disappointment most of the time,” Wilson said. “I’ll just go out there and approach every day with the best of my God-sent ability, and I know the results will come.”

Caleb Wilson's first NBA JAM.@CHSN__ | @CalebWilson2025 pic.twitter.com/jR1OfdsdJv — https://x.com/chicagobulls/status/2113070999738404941