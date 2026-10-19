Archer Completes San Francisco Bay Electric Air Taxi Flights

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) announced that its all-electric Midnight air taxi completed a week of piloted flights over Northern California, culminating in multiple trips across the San Francisco Bay taking off and landing at Oakland International Airport.

The Bottom Line

Midnight completed its Bay Area operations after stops in Hollister, San Martin, San Jose, Mountain View, and Hayward.

The aircraft achieved top speeds of 131 mph and flew over 200 miles across seven cities in a three-day period.

The company plans to move its flight operations next to Los Angeles in preparation for the White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP).

Completing the Northern California Flight Corridor

The Northern California flights wrapped up a month-long regional leg of the company’s “No Roads” tour. investors.archer.com reported that the aircraft began its journey in Salinas before progressing through increasingly complex urban airspaces. The route tested Midnight’s capability to operate within the busy corridors surrounding San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose international airports.

📢 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐍: $ACHR Archer Completes Historic Electric Air Taxi Flights Over San Francisco Bay https://t.co/tF4EA0nvwo — https://x.com/AIStockSavvy/status/2112152168342143145

During the deployment, the aircraft completed a flight from Oakland International Airport to San Francisco’s Marina District in approximately 10 minutes. The company stated that the same route routinely takes over an hour by car during peak traffic.

Flight Metric Reported Figure Top Speed 131 mph Total Distance Flown Over 200 miles Oakland to Marina District Time ~10 minutes

Airspace Integration and Regulatory Preparation

The latest trials followed a September 22 appearance where Midnight conducted piloted flights for attendees at the 2026 California International Airshow. According to company statements, the primary goal of the Northern California leg was demonstrating the aircraft’s low noise profile and zero operating emissions in dense commercial sectors.

Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer, addressed the operational hurdles of regional transit in a statement released by www.archer.com:

“The Bay Area is the innovation center of the world, but even here Americans lose multiple weeks a year sitting in traffic on bridges and highways. Flying Midnight across multiple cities in Northern California shows we can connect communities with no roads, no traffic, and no emissions in minutes instead of hours.”

Transition to Los Angeles and the eIPP Framework

Following the conclusion of the Bay Area trials, the Midnight aircraft is scheduled to head south. Watch Video assets provided through corporate channels highlight the physical readiness of the vehicle for upcoming municipal deployments.

Photo: gazettextra.com

The next phase of testing will take place in Los Angeles. This deployment serves as preparation for commercial operations under the White House’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), marking the next regulatory milestone for the manufacturer’s fleet integration strategy.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.