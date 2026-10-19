Nadeau Rideshare Reform Bill Weighs D.C. Council

D.C. Council weighs rideshare reform bill as Uber warns of 10% fare increases

As the D.C. Council prepares to examine a sweeping rideshare reform bill on Monday morning, axios.com reported that Uber is warning the legislation will drive up passenger fares by 10 percent in its first year. The proposed law, authored by progressive Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, aims to tighten regulations on app-based transportation networks across the District.

Minimum insurance mandates and the shift in driver supply

The legislative package targets several operational facets of the gig economy. The rules would mandate beefier insurance policies for drivers, accelerate wait times for wheelchair-accessible vehicles, and forbid surveillance-based fare discrimination. Nadeau defended the measures by stating the bill imports international best practices to modernize an over-complicated statute originally enacted years ago. Back in 2015, D.C. expanded ridesharing under a favorable legal framework designed for the emerging gig economy, which allowed major operators like Uber and Lyft to flourish despite protests from traditional taxicab operators.

Uber contends that the current bill goes too far in the opposite direction. The company argues that the legislation treats modern transportation networks like legacy taxicab fleets through overly rigid mandates. According to prepared testimony from company representative LaVita Gardner for Monday’s hearing, the stricter onboarding restrictions and higher operating costs will drive thousands of drivers off the platform, thereby reducing overall supply and intensifying surge pricing.

Closing the Empower loophole and the upcoming legislative vote

Beyond traditional rideshare operators, the legislation addresses regulatory friction involving alternative platforms. Nadeau stated that the bill closes an attempted loophole exploited by the company Empower. Empower has engaged in a dramatic regulatory battle with the District and recently shifted to offering free rides within the city to maintain its operational presence.

Whether the proposed reforms will garner enough support remains uncertain. The debate will unfold during Monday’s hearing, leaving industry observers and stakeholders waiting to see if Councilmember Nadeau has secured the votes required to advance the bill forward in the coming weeks.