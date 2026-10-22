Penn State Harrisburg Beats Gallaudet on Bison Senior Night

Gallaudet University men’s soccer honored three seniors—team captain Joe Bryan, Gideon Nyame, and Sadam Mohamed—during a pregame ceremony at Hotchkiss Field ahead of their final home fixture of the 2026 season against Penn State Harrisburg, deafmonitor.com reported.

Gallaudet Ends Home Slate Winless After Defensive Struggles

Gallaudet closes out its home slate winless at Hotchkiss Field for the second consecutive season, highlighting significant defensive struggles heading into the final fixture.

Penn State Harrisburg dominated the box score with 36 total shots, testing the Bison backline and exposing structural gaps in low-block defensive shape.

Gallaudet’s closing fixture of the 2026 season is against Penn St.-Abington.

Senior Night Celebrations at Hotchkiss Field

The pregame ceremony recognized a foundational trio whose careers have anchored the program through demanding conference schedules. Joe Bryan led the delegation, joined on the turf by his parents. The veteran midfielder arrived in 2023 and has been an unwavering presence for the Bison, accumulating 52 career games, 48 starts, and 4,128 minutes played across four seasons. Bryan secured United East Fall Scholar-Athlete honors in both 2024 and 2025, starting all 13 matches this season.

Gideon Nyame joined the senior recognition after expanding his tactical footprint over three seasons with the program. Nyame logged 41 career appearances with 19 starts, seeing his role spike dramatically in 2026 with 12 starts in 13 matches and 881 minutes played. Rounding out the group, Sadam Mohamed completed his career with 20 appearances, 15 starts, and one assist across the 2024 and 2026 seasons. While Mohamed did not suit up for Wednesday’s contest, he participated fully in the Senior Night protocol from the sideline.

Men's Soccer: Gallaudet vs Penn State Harrisburg

Tactical Breakdown of the Conference Fixture

On the pitch, the United East Conference contest favored the visiting Nittany Lions. Penn State Harrisburg controlled tempo from the opening whistle, manufacturing 36 total shots with 19 attempts testing the goalframe. Jonathan Armijos paced the attack with a hat trick, while Moussa Cherif added two goals and two assists to dismantle Gallaudet’s defensive structure.

Gallaudet head coach Jay Shaw managed personnel carefully in the closing minutes, substituting Bryan and Nyame off the pitch to allow the Hotchkiss Field crowd a final ovation before returning them momentarily for the final whistle. Goalkeeping duties were split between sophomore John McCabe, who stopped four shots in the first 45 minutes, and first-year Donovan Schneck, who added three saves in the second half. Junior defender Eloi Straub generated Gallaudet’s lone shot on goal in the 79th minute, though Penn State Harrisburg goalkeeper Ethan Smith comfortably smothered the attempt.

Player Career Appearances Career Starts Career Minutes Scholar Honors Joe Bryan 52 48 4,128 2024, 2025 Gideon Nyame 41 19 1,675 2025 Sadam Mohamed 20 15 1,265 2024

Looking Ahead to the Season Finale

The collective output of the departing senior class accounts for 113 career appearances, 82 starts, and 7,068 minutes on the pitch, alongside four United East Fall Scholar-Athlete distinctions. With the home slate concluded, Gallaudet turns its focus toward the final fixture of the 2026 campaign.

The Bison will travel to face first-place Penn State-Abington on October 24, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. in their ultimate United East Conference test of the fall schedule.