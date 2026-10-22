Gréta Márton Suffers Ankle Injury in FTC’s Champions League Win

Ferencváros left-winger Gréta Márton suffered an ankle injury during her side’s UEFA Women’s Champions League victory against Borussia Dortmund, ruling her out of the Hungarian national team’s upcoming European Championship preparations, fradi.hu reported.

Champions League Collision Sidelines Winger

The injury occurred when the 27-year-old winger landed awkwardly on an opponent’s foot during a high-intensity phase of the Champions League encounter. The impact caused her ankle to turn sharply.

Márton admitted that she could not bring herself to review the footage afterward. Reflecting on the mechanics of the collision, she noted that strict defensive regulations usually govern wing play and spatial containment.

Márton told fradi.hu that she did not dare to look back at the moment afterward, explaining that players usually do not pay attention to such things during a match because a rule was introduced a few years ago strictly penalizing wingers who try to narrow the attacker’s angle with a longer step during defense. She assumed that because of this, no one wants to risk it, which is why such incidents typically do not happen.

Adrenaline Masks Initial Trauma

Having returned to domestic Champions League action following a prior layoff, Márton initially finished the match with her ankle heavily taped. The adrenaline of the fixture masked the severity of the initial trauma, leading her to believe no serious damage had occurred.

However, inflammation and discomfort worsened significantly after the final whistle, prompting immediate medical evaluation. While initial fears centered around potential ligament ruptures, clinical examinations confirmed that she avoided a fracture and will not face an extended spell on the sidelines.

Rehabilitation Underway Despite International Absence

Recovery is already underway, though she expressed deep disappointment at missing national team duty. Having experienced prior rehabilitation cycles, the veteran winger has progressed from early mobility struggles to active physiotherapy.

Márton stated that it appears she will not have to miss a longer period, but she still terribly regrets that she cannot be with the national team. She noted that rehabilitation awaits her and she must work to regain her range of motion, adding that it has already improved a lot; while she could barely walk over the weekend, she has now reached the point where she can perform physiotherapy exercises.