Sarwendah Fires Back at Ruben Onsu Amid Legal Dispute and Custody Battle

Sarwendah has launched a sharp public counteroffensive against former husband Ruben Onsu, questioning societal double standards that demand women remain perpetually silent and emotionless during high-profile family disputes. The former Cherrybelle member’s remarks follow a tumultuous legal battle involving three distinct police reports filed against her in Jakarta.

The Reality of Custody Battles and Media Scrutiny

Ruben Onsu filed three separate reports with the Polda Metro Jaya against Sarwendah, targeting alleged defamation via electronic media, illegal data access involving their son Betrand Peto, and the distribution of private call recordings.

Sarwendah defended her decision to demand a health check for Ruben before visiting their children, clarifying that the requirement was driven strictly by child welfare concerns rather than malice.

Ruben Onsu Files Complaint over Leaked Video Call

The legal friction between the former couple escalated significantly following an online video call upload. CNN Indonesia reported that Ruben Onsu filed a formal complaint with the Polda Metro Jaya regarding the spread of a recorded video call featuring Sarwendah and an unidentified man, which was posted to social media on October 10. Kabid Humas Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Budi Hermanto noted that investigators received a flashdisk and Instagram screenshots as initial evidence from the plaintiff.

Minola Sebayang, serving as Ruben Onsu’s legal counsel, outlined the scope of the legal actions during recent filings. According to reporting from celebrity.okezone.com, the legal team lodged three separate reports covering illegal access to Betrand Peto’s personal data, defamation linked to the circulated video content, and the unauthorized recording of private conversations. Ruben pursued these steps after feeling that his 34-year-old career in the entertainment industry was severely impacted by the public disclosure.

Photo: CNN Indonesia

The Battleground of Child Custody and Evidence Submissions

Away from the criminal complaints, the core civil dispute centers heavily on child custody rights at the South Jakarta District Court. Chris Sam Siwu, representing Sarwendah, emphasized that his client’s primary energy remains directed toward securing custody of their children, whom she regards as her most precious priority. CNN Indonesia noted that during court proceedings, Ruben’s legal team submitted 48 additional pieces of evidence, bringing their total evidentiary footprint to 61 items aimed at supporting their custody claims.

The evidentiary timeline moves forward rapidly as the court prepares for the next phase. The ongoing initial proof stage is set to continue with Sarwendah’s legal team formally submitting their own bundle of evidence during a scheduled hearing on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. This forthcoming court session represents a crucial milestone for both parties as they attempt to substantiate their respective claims before the judiciary.

Pihak Sarwendah Ungkap Posting Video Call Ruben Sebagai Bentuk | Intens Investigasi | Eps 7303

Tengku Zanzabella Denies Distributing Controversial Recording

Amid the swirling allegations, peripheral figures have stepped forward to clarify their positions in the media. Grid.ID reported that Tengku Zanzabella, through her attorney Ranto Sibarani, formally denied any involvement in distributing the controversial video call recording. According to that legal statement, Zanzabella never possessed or controlled the footage in question, maintaining that Sarwendah originally acquired the file from an individual named Artos and was actively warned against public distribution.

Sarwendah herself has pushed back against public judgment regarding her actions and motivations. Speaking directly on the double standards often applied to women under intense media microscopes, she stressed that her choices stem from a protective maternal instinct rather than a desire to wage a public war. As the legal machinery grinds onward through the police investigations and family court sessions, both sides remain locked in a high-stakes dispute where personal reputation and parental rights hang in the balance.

Photo: celebrity.okezone.com

Legal Action / Event Filing Party Primary Forum / Authority Defamation & Video Distribution Complaint Ruben Onsu Polda Metro Jaya Illegal Access to Personal Data Ruben Onsu & Betrand Peto Polda Metro Jaya Child Custody Proceedings Sarwendah & Ruben Onsu South Jakarta District Court

The ongoing legal friction between Sarwendah and Ruben Onsu unfolds against the backdrop of their finalized divorce, continuing a pattern where high-profile celebrity splits increasingly spill over into complex multi-jurisdictional legal battles.