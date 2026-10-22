Maighlin Andrews pays tribute to husband Hyron

Professional rugby player Hyron Andrews died of natural causes after suffering a fatal tear in his aorta on October 16, 2026, at the age of 31, according to an autopsy report confirmed by French authorities and cited by the Lions Rugby Club. The sudden death occurred at the team’s hotel base on the Île de Ré in France ahead of an Investec Champions Cup fixture.

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Autopsy Results Confirm Medical Cause of Death

An autopsy conducted by French medical authorities revealed that Andrews passed away due to an aortic dissection, which most likely occurred on an aortic aneurysm, according to a statement released by the Lions Rugby Club and reported by SA Rugby magazine. Emergency services were called to the hotel shortly after 10:20 am on the Île de Ré, but attempts to resuscitate the player were unsuccessful after he was found unresponsive in a shower cubicle.

The Sharks Rugby Club is deeply saddened by the passing of former player Hyron Andrews.Hyron spent more than a decade as part of the Sharks family, making a valued contribution to the club throughout his career.Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his wife… pic.twitter.com/ykj24Trpqw — https://x.com/SharksRugby/status/2111097395761000736

An aortic dissection is a severe condition where the inner layer of the body’s main artery tears, allowing blood to surge through and split the vessel wall layers, as noted by EWN. The player’s body remained in the care of French authorities while repatriation arrangements to South Africa were initiated.

Match Proceeds Following Tragedy in France

Despite the shock within the squad, the Lions proceeded with their Champions Cup match against La Rochelle on the Saturday following his passing, playing the fixture in his honour. Visiting players were visibly moved, with several in tears during a minute’s silence at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre while home supporters applauded the side onto the pitch.

Photo: BBC

Metric / Detail Club / Tournament Data Player Age 31 years old Medical Cause Aortic dissection (natural causes) Current Franchise Lions Rugby Club (joined summer 2026)

Family Tribute Highlights Life Beyond the Pitch

In a deeply personal tribute shared on social media and covered by IOL, Andrews’ wife, Maighlin Andrews, expressed the profound grief of losing her husband and the father to their two young boys, Hendrix and Emerson. The couple’s journey together began when they met in Durban in 2016, followed by years of long-distance relationship management, an engagement in Ireland, and a wedding in Michigan before international moves to England and Johannesburg.

Maighlin remembered her husband’s legacy extending beyond the rugby field through his relationships, generosity and the love he gave to those around him. The family has requested privacy and patience from the public and media as administrative procedures continue for his repatriation to South Africa.

Everyone at Edinburgh Rugby is deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of 10bets Lions player Hyron Andrews. 🙏Our heartfelt condolences go to Hyron’s wife, Maiglin, their young sons, and the entire Andrews family, as well as to his teammates, coaches and everyone at… https://t.co/zMfFnp46Dp — https://x.com/EdinburghRugby/status/2111095483502363043