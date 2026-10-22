SVP MP Franz Grüter Rules Out Run for Swiss Federal Council Seat

Lucerne National Councillor Franz Grüter has officially stepped away from the race to succeed departing Swiss Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, leaving a field of contenders to vie for the influential government seat. The veteran Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) lawmaker opted out of the candidacy following extensive consultations with his family, prioritizing long-term personal commitments over the rigorous demands of executive office.

Weighing Executive Demands Against Legislative Independence

For Grüter, the prospect of entering the Swiss Federal Council meant committing entirely to national administration for years to come. In an interview with the Bote der Urschweiz and the Luzerner Zeitung, the 63-year-old politician explained that he and his relatives concluded the executive path was simply not the right fit. He stressed that neither his age nor regional political dynamics influenced the outcome. Instead, Grüter intends to maintain his current mandate in the national parliament, where he believes he can advocate more freely for Swiss independence, direct democracy, and national sovereignty without the restrictive constraints of government unity.

Photo: rts.ch

While declining to endorse any specific successor, Grüter noted that any viable candidate must credibly champion UDC core values, project unwavering firmness, and command trust that transcends strict party lines. His withdrawal leaves the race open as cantonal UDC sections face a strict deadline to submit official nominations.

The Expanding Field of Contenders and Soleure’s Bid

As the party machinery prepares to narrow down the field, other figures have stepped forward to claim the vacant seat. Geneva National Councillor Céline Amaudruz announced her candidacy early in the cycle, positioning herself as a voice for the party’s platform.

Wie geht es weiter bei der Nachfolge um Bundespräsident Guy Parmelin?

Meanwhile, Soleure National Councillor Rémy Wyssmann officially launched his campaign in Soleure, aiming directly at Parmelin’s seat. Wyssmann, who has led the Soleure UDC section since 2024, framed his candidacy around restoring citizen trust in Swiss institutions. A vocal critic of the state, Wyssmann argued that government bodies have drifted away from serving the public over the past thirty years. Vowing to serve at least two legislative periods to repair that institutional damage, the Soleure politician also addressed the linguistic balance of the executive branch. He committed to working actively in French rather than limiting his engagement to polite greetings, directly nodding to the French-speaking heritage of the seat he hopes to capture.

UDC Sets Deadlines for Federal Council Candidate Selection

The race toward the Federal Council election is moving at a swift pace. Cantonal sections of the UDC have until October 23 at noon to finalize and submit their candidate files. Following internal reviews, the broader UDC parliamentary group will meet on November 20 to select the official names who will form the party’s ticket. The Federal Assembly will ultimately cast its votes on December 9 to determine who takes over the vacant seat.