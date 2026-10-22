Vladar Shines as Flyers Beat Sabres for Third Straight Win

Philadelphia secured a 3-1 victory over Buffalo on the road, driven by a stellar 27-save performance from Prague-born goaltender Daniel Vladař and a two-goal night from Cole Knuble, iDnes.cz reported. The win marks the third victory for the Flyers following their difficult start to the season.

Vladař and Cole Knuble Lead Flyers Victory

Vladař anchored the Flyers’ defense by turning away 27 of 28 shots, yielding a high save percentage of 96.4 percent over sixty minutes of regulation play. Sport.cz detailed that his lone blemish came late in the second period, when Buffalo capitalized on a power play—a man-advantage situation resulting from a penalty—with Jason Zucker scoring. Vladař earned the game’s second star for his efforts.

At the other end of the ice, twenty-two-year-old Cole Knuble seized his opportunity in only his second career NHL appearance. Knuble struck first in the opening period alongside Trevor Zegras to establish a two-goal cushion, then solidified the 3-1 final score in the forty-fourth minute. His performance earned him the first star of the match.

Vladař Stops 27 of 28 Shots

Save Percentage Mechanics: Vladař stopped 27 out of 28 shots faced, translating to a high-level performance metric (96.4%) that reflects exceptional defensive resilience under pressure.

Team Trajectories Across Recent Matchups

Prior to defeating Buffalo, the team secured victories against Ottawa and Colorado.

Photo: iROZHLAS

Player / Team Key Metric Match Outcome Cole Knuble (Philadelphia) 2 Goals in 2nd Career Start First Star of the Game Jason Zucker (Buffalo) 1 Power-Play Goal Third Star of the Game

References

iDNES.cz: Vladař byl mezi hvězdami zápasu, Flyers slavili potřetí v řadě

Sport.cz: Skvělý výkon Vladaře. Philadelphia potřetí v řadě zvítězila

iROZHLAS: Philadelphia porazila Buffalo a slaví třetí výhru v řadě.

Blesk / iSport.cz: Philadelphia potřetí za sebou vyhrála. Proti Buffalu v brance zářil Vladař