Happy Mondays maracas player Bez stated that his band has received a boost from the long-awaited return of Britpop legends Oasis, shining a renewed light on the Manchester music scene as the group prepares for upcoming tour dates this autumn.

But the cultural lift isn't just based on nostalgia. As surviving acts of the Manchester music scene benefit from the return of Oasis, the comeback has shone a renewed light on the artists the scene spawned.

What You Need to Know About the Madchester Resurgence

The Oasis Catalyst: Bez, whose real name is Mark Berry, credited the massive public reaction to the 2024 reunion announcement and subsequent live performances by Liam and Noel Gallagher with revitalising interest in acts from their shared hometown era.

Bez, whose real name is Mark Berry, credited the massive public reaction to the 2024 reunion announcement and subsequent live performances by Liam and Noel Gallagher with revitalising interest in acts from their shared hometown era. On the Road Again: Happy Mondays spent March and April of this year touring to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their album Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches, with further live commitments locked in.

Happy Mondays spent March and April of this year touring to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their album Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches, with further live commitments locked in. Next Stop Staffordshire: The band is scheduled to perform live at the Keele University Students’ Union in Keele on November 13, following a busy period that has included side projects, television appearances, and DJ gigs.

How the Oasis Reunion Sparked a Manchester Renaissance

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke ahead of the band’s upcoming Staffordshire gig, the 62-year-old dancer and percussionist reflected on the enduring legacy of the era when Salford and Manchester groups dominated British youth culture. Happy Mondays first formed in Salford in 1980, with Bez joining ranks in 1986 before scoring commercial hits like “Step On” and “Kinky Afro.”

Photo: thesmashmagazine.com

According to bbc.com, Bez marvelled at the sheer scale of the younger generation turning out to watch the Gallaghers perform at Heaton Park. He noted that the phenomenon helped pull attention back toward the original pioneers of the northern music scene.

Capitalising on the Live Circuit and Late-Night Afterparties

The synergy between Manchester’s musical past and present extends beyond standard arena tours. As thesmashmagazine.com reported, Bez expanded his footprint in the Oasis ecosystem by securing a spot as the official DJ for the afterparties held at Manchester’s New Century Hall following the group’s five-night run at Heaton Park.

Band / Act Key Milestone Upcoming / Recent Activity Happy Mondays Formed in Salford (1980); 35th anniversary of Pills ‘n’ Thrills Live show at Keele University Students’ Union on November 13 Oasis Reunion announced in 2024; live return in 2025 UK and Ireland stadium dates with guitarists Bonehead and Gem Archer

Bez candidly admitted to the press that he was “rinsing it” by making the most of the financial and creative opportunities tied to the tour. Contemporary musicians often grind through formal music college training—a contrast to the famously naive, self-taught days of the Madchester pioneers—yet the old guard still knows how to command cultural attention.

Balancing Touring Life with Television and Family

Away from the main stage, Bez has maintained a steady presence in British households alongside bandmate Shaun Ryder through their tenure on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox since 2019. Filming episodes during pandemic-era social distancing restrictions brought its own brand of absurdity, with Bez recalling how decades of shared band history made safety protocols feel somewhat redundant.

Now, as Bez hits the road for the Keele University date alongside his wife Firouzeh—who has joined the group as a singer—the enduring camaraderie of the Happy Mondays proves that some veteran acts refuse to fade quietly into the background.