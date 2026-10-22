Russia and Ukraine exchange missile and drone strikes

Ukraine and Russia exchanged large-scale missile and drone strikes overnight, hitting Kyiv and the Moscow region just hours after high-level diplomatic talks between U.S. and Russian officials in Saint Petersburg aimed at ending the war, information.tv5monde.com reported.

Missiles over Kyiv and Hundreds of Drones Target Moscow

The aerial assault struck deep into urban centers on both sides. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported at least 15 injuries following bombardments and confirmed that parts of the Pivdenny bridge metro infrastructure suffered structural damage, according to information.tv5monde.com and franceinfo.fr.

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Simultaneously, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that 630 drones launched toward the Russian capital region overnight triggered air defense systems. Authorities intercepted most of the incoming swarm, though 163 drones managed to close in on the city proper, resulting in two reported injuries.

Diplomatic Posturing in Saint Petersburg and Oslo

These intense overnight bombardments directly followed a diplomatic flurry across Europe. U.S. emissary Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, prompting U.S. Donald Trump to declare publicly that a resolution to the war had never been closer.

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Before that Russian leg, European leaders gathered in Oslo alongside Volodymyr Zelensky. During the Norwegian capital meetings, Zelensky advocated for freezing the conflict along current frontline positions as an initial step toward comprehensive negotiations.

However, the Kremlin immediately pushed back against the European-backed proposals. Kremlin diplomatic adviser Yury Ushakov dismissed the Oslo initiatives, claiming they “did not contain much.” Furthermore, Moscow rejected the frontline freeze outright, maintaining its core demand that Ukrainian forces completely withdraw from remaining positions in the eastern Donetsk region.

Photo: franceinfo.fr

Key Diplomatic Event Location Key Participants Stated Outcome / Position Oslo Meeting Oslo, Norway Volodymyr Zelensky, European Leaders Proposed a frontline freeze as a first step to talks. Saint Petersburg Talks Saint Petersburg, Russia Steve Witkoff, Vladimir Putin Agreed in principle to trilat talks, eyed for around November 10. Hostage Release Russia U.S. / Russian Officials Stephen Hubbard released; praised by Witkoff, drawing domestic criticism.

A Delayed Timeline for Trilateral Negotiations

Ushakov indicated that Moscow is prepared to resume tripartite talks involving Kyiv, Washington, and Russia.

Complicating the diplomatic optics further, U.S. emissary Witkoff drew sharp bipartisan criticism back home after offering effusive praise for Putin during the Saint Petersburg visit. The American envoy thanked the Russian leader for releasing detained U.S. citizen Stephen Hubbard, labeling Putin a “humanist”—remarks that lawmakers immediately condemned.

Ukraine targets St. Petersburg in massive drone attack