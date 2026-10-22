Meta ordered to pay $25 billion penalty by New Mexico judge

Meta Platforms has been ordered by a New Mexico state judge to pay a record 25 billion dollar penalty after a jury concluded the tech giant systematically misled consumers about user privacy practices tied to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

Meta Appeals 25 Billion Dollar New Mexico Judgment

The Penalty: New Mexico District Judge Mathew handed down the 25 billion dollar judgment following a jury verdict that found Meta (NASDAQ: META) liable for tens of millions of consumer protection violations.

New Mexico District Judge Mathew handed down the 25 billion dollar judgment following a jury verdict that found liable for tens of millions of consumer protection violations. The Origin: The litigation stems from political consultancy Cambridge Analytica harvesting data from up to 87 million Facebook users without consent to target voters during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The litigation stems from political consultancy Cambridge Analytica harvesting data from up to 87 million Facebook users without consent to target voters during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The Corporate Defense: Meta head of legal affairs C.J. Mahoney confirmed the company will appeal the ruling, arguing that the financial penalty makes doing business in the state nearly impossible.

Judge Orders Meta to Pay Record Privacy Penalty

A district court judge in New Mexico ordered Meta (NASDAQ: META) to pay 25 billion dollars on October 21, 2026, marking the largest privacy-related penalty ever levied against the social media conglomerate. The penalty follows a September jury trial where jurors determined that Meta and its leadership made 26 misleading statements regarding user data access, hate speech moderation, and internal policies. According to Reuters, the jury found that these statements resulted in more than 43 million individual violations of New Mexico consumer protection laws based on the affected state resident base.

Judge orders Meta to pay $25 billion for violating New Mexico law

State prosecutors had initially requested a penalty ranging between 35 billion and 40 billion dollars. Judge Mathew determined that a massive financial sanction was necessary, noting in court filings that the court must hold Meta accountable through the valuation of its corporate actions. Conversely, Meta’s legal team urged the court to cap the fine at 3.45 billion dollars, warning that excessive monetary penalties risk driving corporations away from the state.

Origins in the Cambridge Analytica Breach

The penalty stems from a lawsuit filed by the New Mexico Attorney General in 2021, which followed investigative fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal. In 2018, disclosures revealed that the British political consultancy exploited a Facebook platform loophole via a personality quiz application named “thisisyourdigitallife.” While approximately 270,000 users installed the application, the software harvested network lists from friends, accumulating dossiers on roughly 87 million accounts globally.

Facebook executives were aware by late 2015 that Cambridge Analytica had obtained the harvested records, yet the company delayed public disclosure for years. The data misuse supported targeted political advertising during the 2016 campaign supporting Donald Trump. Cambridge Analytica shuttered operations in 2018 in the wake of the international regulatory backlash.

Legal Action / Settlement Financial Impact Target / Jurisdiction New Mexico Privacy Judgment 25 miljard dollar State of New Mexico Multi-State Youth Safety Settlement 18 miljard dollar 48 U.S. States (August) New Mexico Youth Mental Health Fund 567 miljoen dollar State of New Mexico

Meta Faces Mounting Regulatory Pressure over User Safety

The New Mexico penalty compounds a difficult set of regulations for the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. In August, Meta reached a settlement with multiple states to handle claims that the company’s platforms had harmed the mental health of teenagers. Separate legal actions in New Mexico previously resulted in a verdict concerning child online safety practices.

Photo: NOS

C.J. Mahoney, Meta’s head of legal affairs, maintained confidence that the organization will overturn the decision on appeal. “This ruling and the attorney general’s approach to this enforcement make it nearly impossible to do business in the state of New Mexico,” Mahoney stated in a formal corporate release.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez defended the size of the judgment, stating to Reuters that the state intends to allocate the incoming capital directly toward public education initiatives.

New Mexico awarded $25 billion civil penalty against Meta