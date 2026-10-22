Phantom Blade Zero Launch Trailer Out, PS5 Physicals Set for 2027

S-GAME Sets October Digital Launch and 2027 Physical Discs for Phantom Blade Zero

S-GAME has dropped the official launch trailer for its upcoming Wuxia action RPG Phantom Blade Zero, while confirming that physical standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions for the PlayStation 5 will not arrive until 2027, Gematsu reported. The title is scheduled to debut digitally for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 29, 2026. Phantom Blade Zero is due out digitally for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 29.

Developed by Beijing-based studio S-GAME, the game casts players as Soul, a warrior left with a ruined heart and precisely sixty-six days to live. Framed for the death of his master, Soul moves through a shifting network of loyalties, former comrades, and silent blades.

Phantom Blade Zero – Official Launch Trailer

Unreal Engine 5 Powers Kungfupunk Combat

Built inside Unreal Engine 5, Phantom Blade Zero relies on state-of-the-art motion capture to adapt legendary fight choreography from Hong Kong’s Golden Age of martial arts cinema. S-GAME defines the aesthetic as “Kungfupunk,” blending fierce martial arts with machinery, iron, smoke, and an active clash of steel. Players have access to over thirty weapons and more than twenty unique “Phantom Edges” to mix and match. Defeating powerful foes allows players to claim their weapons and signature techniques.

Sony management caught onto the project early in development. According to iXBT.games, Sony representatives—including industry veterans Kristian Svensson and Shuhei Yoshida—were so impressed by the combat staging, animation fluidity, and dark atmosphere during a 2023 corporate viewing that they immediately invited S-GAME to showcase the title at the PlayStation Showcase. Moving away from standard souls-like formulas, Sony backed the project as a dynamic cinematic action game.

Photo: OpenCritic

Phantom Blade Zero Climbs Steam Upcoming Charts

Ahead of its digital rollout, the title has already established a strong presence on digital storefronts. Phantom Blade Zero has climbed to become one of Steam’s top upcoming games just days before its release, even as a new Steam Client update picked up early engagement over competing storefronts. Phantom Blade Zero placed the game’s October 29 release at the tail end of a busy month that included titles like Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, Gears of War: E-Day, and Star Wars: Galactic Racer.

While the digital versions hit platforms in late October 2026, players preferring boxed copies will face a longer wait. S-GAME confirmed that physical standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions for the PlayStation 5 are slated for a 2027 release.