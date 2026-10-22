Healing Late Radiation Side Effects With Hyperbaric Therapy in Galway

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is gaining attention in Galway this October as a non-invasive option for managing radiation side effects following breast cancer treatment. As Breast Cancer Awareness Month highlights long-term recovery, local facilities and fundraising events like the upcoming “Race in Pink” are drawing focus to post-treatment care.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Reduces Inflammation and Stimulates Healing

What it is: Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy involves breathing high-concentration oxygen inside a pressurized chamber to boost oxygen levels in the bloodstream.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy involves breathing high-concentration oxygen inside a pressurized chamber to boost oxygen levels in the bloodstream. How it helps: The increased oxygen saturation reduces tissue inflammation, stimulates healing, and encourages new blood vessel growth in areas damaged by prior radiotherapy.

Managing Late Radiation Side Effects in Galway

Completing breast cancer treatment marks a significant milestone for patients moving forward. However, months or even years post-radiotherapy, side effects can emerge. These clinical manifestations include skin changes, pain, swelling, and wounds that are slow to heal. Such complications can be frustrating and worrying for individuals who have already come through so much.

To address these persistent tissue injuries, specialized supportive interventions are stepping into the spotlight during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. OxyGeneration in Galway offers Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy as an option for women experiencing these lingering symptoms. Inside a pressurized chamber, clients breathe high-concentration oxygen through a delivery mask. This protocol increases the amount of oxygen carried in the blood, helping to reduce inflammation, stimulate healing, and encourage new blood vessel growth within tissues damaged by radiation.

The therapeutic mechanism is designed to provide cellular support. By restoring oxygen, hyperbaric sessions may ease pain, improve wound healing, and support recovery. The intervention functions as a non-invasive, drug-free modality intended to complement regular medical care.

Race in Pink Raises Funds for Breast Cancer Research

Alongside clinical care options, public engagement remains vital to advancing breast cancer research and survivorship support across Ireland. Numerous fundraising activities are scheduled throughout the region this month to increase institutional research capacity.

Among these events, the “Race in Pink” gathering is scheduled to take place at the Galway Race Course on 25 October. All financial proceeds generated from the race day will be directed to the National Breast Cancer Research Institute. These funds contribute directly to projects focused on improving detection, treatment, and client outcomes.

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