WHO calls for action as 4.5 billion lack essential health services

Marking World Health Day, the World Health Organization launched its “My health, my right” campaign to address global inequities in healthcare access, highlighting that 4.5 billion people lacked essential health services in 2021 while systemic crises, political inaction, and funding shortfalls continue to violate fundamental health rights worldwide.

Funding Deficits and Systemic Barriers Limit Global Health Care

Universal Coverage Gaps: More than half of the global population lacks basic medical care, exposing billions to diseases, disasters, and financial hardship from health costs.

More than half of the global population lacks basic medical care, exposing billions to diseases, disasters, and financial hardship from health costs. Primary Care Funding Deficit: Scaling up essential health systems in low- and middle-income countries requires an estimated additional investment of $200 billion to $328 billion annually.

Scaling up essential health systems in low- and middle-income countries requires an estimated additional investment of $200 billion to $328 billion annually. Systemic Barriers: The right to health is consistently compromised by political inaction, discrimination, poverty, climate crises, and conflicts that devastate physical and mental well-being.

Universal Health Coverage Gaps Leave Billions Vulnerable

The World Health Organization reported that 4.5 billion people—representing more than half of the global population—were not covered by essential health services in 2021. This widespread lack of infrastructure leaves vulnerable populations exposed to diseases and disasters.

Even among individuals who manage to access clinical care, about 2 billion people face financial hardship due to health costs. The WHO noted that this economic burden on patients has been worsening over the past two decades.

Funding Requirements and Economic Strategy for Primary Care

To bridge the coverage gap and expand primary health care infrastructure, low- and middle-income countries require an additional US$ 200–328 billion per year globally. This funding requirement translates to approximately 3.3% of national forecast gross domestic product (GDP).

Despite these steep financial hurdles, targeted policy interventions have proven effective when backed by sustained political commitment. Since 2000, 42 countries across various regions and income levels successfully improved both health service coverage rates and financial protection against catastrophic health spending.

Metric Global Status Financial & Policy Target Essential Health Coverage 4.5 billion people uncovered (2021) Universal access via primary care expansion Catastrophic Out-of-Pocket Costs ~2 billion people affected over two decades Financial risk protection mechanisms Global Funding Deficit Current primary care shortfalls US$ 200–328 billion annually (3.3% of forecast GDP)

Crises, Conflicts, and Climate Threats to Public Health

Current geopolitical conflicts and environmental emergencies are driving especially egregious violations of the right to health. Armed conflicts leave trails of devastation, physical trauma, mental distress, and mortality.

Concurrently, the burning of fossil fuels accelerates the climate crisis while directly violating the right to clean air. Extreme weather events driven by climate change threaten planetary health and strain local healthcare services designed to meet basic human needs.

Marginalized Populations Suffer Most During Systemic Crises

Populations facing marginalization—including individuals living in poverty, displaced persons, older adults, and people living with disabilities—suffer the most severe health consequences during systemic crises.

Governments Must Implement Laws to Guarantee Right to Health

While at least 140 countries recognize the right to health within their national constitutions, legal recognition alone remains insufficient to guarantee care. The WHO campaign emphasizes that realizing this fundamental right requires governments to pass and implement enforceable legislation, invest adequately in health systems, eliminate institutional discrimination, and remain accountable to their populations.

“Realizing the right to health requires governments to pass and implement laws, invest, address discrimination and be held accountable by their populations,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, according to the WHO report. The organization continues to collaborate with global governments and civil society to integrate human rights into national health policies ahead of the World Health Day observance on 7 April.

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