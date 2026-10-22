AEW Full Gear Adds Two Official Championship Matches

Two championship matches are officially locked in for AEW Full Gear, scheduled for Saturday, November 14, live from the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The pay-per-view card accelerated following the October 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, establishing high-stakes title bouts for the tag team and trios divisions.

Davis and Doyle Shift Tag Team Market

Mark Davis and Jake Doyle enter the title picture with immediate pay-per-view momentum following their decisive win over The Young Bucks.

The AEW World Tag Team Championship market shifts significantly as the challengers secure their official debut as a duo on a major pay-per-view stage.

Swerve Strickland and New Level are demanding a rematch for the AEW World Trios Championship despite rejected match stipulations.

Tag Team Championship Dynamics in Phoenix

Proceedings for the pay-per-view lineup began right away in the opening contest of AEW Dynamite, as Mark Davis and Jake Doyle swiftly defeated the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks. Following their dominant victory, commentary officially confirmed that Davis and Doyle will challenge Matt and Nick Jackson for the titles in Arizona. This upcoming encounter marks the duo’s official pay-per-view debut as a tag team, raising the competitive stakes for the division.

Page Declines Texas Deathmatch for Trios Defense

Accompanied by New Level, Swerve Strickland approached “Hangman” Adam Page and Brodido behind the scenes to push for an AEW World Trios Championship rematch. Strickland attempted to escalate the rivalry by proposing a Texas Deathmatch stipulation, but Page officially declined the offer, setting up a standard championship defense instead.

Championship Match Champions Challengers Event Location AEW World Tag Team Title The Young Bucks Mark Davis & Jake Doyle Phoenix, Arizona AEW World Trios Title “Hangman” Adam Page & Brodido Swerve Strickland & New Level Phoenix, Arizona

The November 14 event continues to take shape as All Elite Wrestling finalizes the remaining bouts for the Arizona card. Complete pay-per-view coverage and breaking updates are tracked via WrestlingAttitude.com.

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