Aleksandar Vucic resigns to run for prime minister in snap election

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic resigned to run for prime minister in a snap parliamentary election scheduled for October 25. His departure follows nearly two years of massive, student-led protests triggered by a fatal railway station canopy collapse in Novi Sad that killed 16 people.

Power Shift or Political Maneuver in Belgrade

For more than a decade, Aleksandar Vucic has stood at the center of Serbian politics, serving interchangeably as prime minister and president since 2014. Barred from seeking a third presidential term on the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) ticket, Vucic engineered a pivot. By stepping down early, he clears the path to secure the prime ministerial post through the upcoming October 25 parliamentary vote, effectively seeking to extend his grip on executive power.

Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic, a steadfast ally of the outgoing leader, has stepped in as acting president to oversee the interim period. Before vacating his office, Vucic signed a decree pardoning 49 individuals, which notably included 23 people convicted in connection with the demonstrations.

The political pressure driving this crisis erupted on November 1, 2024. A concrete canopy at the railway station in Novi Sad collapsed, killing 16 people and immediately galvanizing public rage. Protesters accused the administration of corruption, a lack of transparency, and political interference in state institutions. Vucic and his allies have consistently rejected these allegations, maintaining that they are not responsible for the problems highlighted by the protesters.

The Rise of the Student-Led Opposition

What began as grief over a municipal disaster quickly transformed into the most serious political challenge Vucic has faced in over ten years. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have flooded the streets in what rank among the largest demonstrations in decades. Now, this collective momentum has organized into an electoral force running under the banner “Students Win.”

But there is a catch. Although backed by several opposition factions—including the Democratic Party once led by former President Boris Tadic—the movement’s candidate list of 250 features largely university professors and professionals from a range of fields rather than career politicians. Their platform targets the core pillars of the current administration: demanding investigations into allegedly ill-gotten property, measures against political interference in public institutions, and greater transparency in the use of public funds.

Polling data indicates that the student-backed coalition could pose a serious electoral threat to the ruling SNS. However, independent analysts caution that verifying the methodology and authenticity of these surveys remains difficult. Dejan Ilic, a Belgrade-based editor and columnist, argues that framing this vote as Vucic’s personal choice misses the point entirely. As Ilic noted to Al Jazeera, Vucic is not operating in a vacuum, and citizens who believe Serbia is in a bad state ultimately forced these early elections onto the calendar.

Beyond the Ballot Box: Regional Stability Stakes

Serbia’s political turbulence carries profound implications well beyond its borders. As the largest nation in the Western Balkans with a population of approximately six million, Belgrade exerts significant cultural, economic, and political gravity over neighboring Serbian communities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and Kosovo. Throughout his tenure, Vucic has championed Serbia as an economic success story bolstered by Chinese investment and Russian energy supplies, yet average wages continue to lag behind those in neighboring European Union member states.

UŽIVO: Predsednik Aleksandar Vučić podnosi ostavku

Tanja Topic, who heads the Friedrich Ebert Foundation office in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, points out that the broader region is watching the October 25 vote with intense anxiety. According to Topic, Belgrade has long projected a diplomatic veneer of peace, stability and prosperity while simultaneously contributing to regional tensions, particularly in Bosnia. A genuine shift in Serbia’s political paradigm, she argues, could finally bring relief to the entire region.

At the same time, human rights activists warn that the legislative ballot may only amplify domestic volatility. Aida Corovic, a former Serbian parliamentarian, voiced deep concern that public anger extends far beyond student grievances. Corovic warned Al Jazeera that the real crisis may only begin after the polls close, noting that an administration deeply intertwined with organized crime will deploy every possible mechanism to remain in power.

Key Political Figures and Institutional Transitions

Figure Previous Role Current Status / Action Aleksandar Vucic President of Serbia (SNS) Resigned; running for Prime Minister in Oct 25 snap elections. Ana Brnabic Parliament Speaker Assumed role as Acting President pending a formal presidential election. Student Movement Protest Organizers Contesting elections under the “Students Win” banner with anti-corruption platform.

Hours before formally stepping down, Vucic assured international media during an interview with CNN that if the opposition emerges victorious on October 25, he will accept the results and congratulate his rivals that very evening. Whether that pledge holds under the weight of an aggrieved public and entrenched political machinery remains the central question facing Serbia this autumn.

Photo: bahamasspectator.com