AMA and Atalan Launch PROGRESS Study to Improve Physician Retention

The American Medical Association and Atalan have launched the PROGRESS Study, a new collaboration evaluating physician turnover. The initiative combines the AMA Organizational Biopsy with Atalan’s Clinician Retention Intelligence platform to examine how reported workplace sentiment aligns with operational metrics and actual retention outcomes across health systems.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Connecting Experience to Reality: The study pairs what doctors report about burnout with real-time operational data like electronic health record workloads.

The study pairs what doctors report about burnout with real-time operational data like electronic health record workloads. Tracking Actual Departure: Researchers will track whether physicians who report intentions to leave actually depart their healthcare organizations.

Researchers will track whether physicians who report intentions to leave actually depart their healthcare organizations. Modifiable Workplace Factors: The initiative aims to identify specific operational drivers of turnover to help health systems implement targeted solutions.

Unifying Sentiment and Operational Data in Physician Retention

Physician retention remains one of the most pressing operational and clinical challenges facing modern health systems. To better understand why doctors leave clinical practice, the American Medical Association (AMA) and Atalan have initiated the Physician Retention, Optimization, and Growth: Real-world Evidence and Sentiment Synthesis (PROGRESS) Study. The collaboration bridges subjective physician-reported data with objective day-to-day operational metrics.

“Instead of looking only at what physicians report or only at operational measures, we can examine how those signals align—and where they diverge,” said Heather Farley, MD, MHCDS, the AMA’s group vice president of professional satisfaction and practice sustainability. This dual approach aims to give health system leaders a more complete picture of the practice environment and identify areas for structural improvement.

The AMA routinely collects physician-reported data using its Organizational Biopsy instrument, capturing clinician perceptions regarding workload, practice efficiency, organizational culture, leadership, and team functioning. Atalan contributes its Clinician Retention Intelligence platform, which analyzes operational workforce and practice data to reveal what happens in physicians’ day-to-day work environments. By combining these sources, the PROGRESS Study seeks to generate evidence that helps organizations strengthen the physician experience and workforce stability.

Connecting Stated Intentions to Actual Turnover Outcomes

Previous research has often relied solely on surveys measuring a physician’s stated intent to leave or retire early. However, translating those stated intentions into actual turnover metrics has historically lacked a strong, longitudinal connection. The PROGRESS Study aims to bridge that gap.

“So, for example, we can ask whether physicians who report burnout or an intention to leave their organization also demonstrate higher than predicted turnover risk and then whether they actually leave,” Dr. Farley noted regarding the study’s scope. “We’ll be able to connect the dots in a way that is difficult to do when the data are examined separately.”

Researchers will examine how specific workplace variables—such as schedule control, electronic health record (EHR) documentation burden, and team dynamics—correlate with real-world retention outcomes. For instance, a clinician reporting excessive administrative burden can have their survey responses analyzed alongside actual after-hours EHR activity logs, providing a nuanced view of the exact drivers behind burnout.

Data Stream Source Instrument Core Metrics Evaluated Physician Sentiment AMA Organizational Biopsy Workload, culture, leadership, team functioning, burnout reports Operational Metrics Atalan Clinician Retention Intelligence Day-to-day practice data, EHR usage patterns, documentation logs Retention Outcomes Longitudinal PROGRESS Study Tracking Predicted turnover risk versus actual departure events

Organizational Impact and Financial Implications

Health systems increasingly recognize the direct link between physician well-being, workforce stability, patient access to care, and overall organizational performance. AMA President Willie Underwood III, MD, MSc, MPH, emphasized the broader implications of the initiative. “By bringing together physician perspectives and objective practice data, the PROGRESS Study aims to deepen understanding of the factors that shape the physician experience and influence long-term organizational success,” he said.

The financial toll of clinician turnover highlights the urgency of the research. Industry estimates cited by the AMA place the cost of replacing a single physician anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million. This figure accounts for recruitment expenditures, onboarding processes, lost clinical productivity, and associated administrative disruptions.

“Physician retention is one of the most pressing challenges facing health systems today,” said Tiffany Chan, CEO and founder of Atalan. The platform is designed to help organizational leaders identify modifiable workplace factors early, mitigating turnover risk and creating sustainable environments for clinical careers. The research team is currently engaged in discussions with multiple health systems regarding participation in the study.

Mental health support for clinicians experiencing burnout and distress

While organizational studies focus on systemic and operational adjustments within health systems, individual clinicians experiencing acute psychological distress, chronic occupational burnout, or severe symptoms of depression must seek appropriate professional support. Healthcare organizations should maintain confidential, accessible pathways for mental health intervention. Clinicians facing overwhelming stress or impairment should immediately utilize confidential physician health programs, employee assistance resources, or licensed mental health professionals to ensure personal well-being and safe patient care.

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