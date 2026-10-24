Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black: 20th Anniversary Edition & Tribute

Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi joined Amy Winehouse’s touring band at London’s Roundhouse on Wednesday night, October 21, 2026, for a tribute concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of her landmark sophomore album, Back to Black.

The Bottom Line

The 20th-anniversary milestone of Amy Winehouse’s 2006 breakout record is being marked by a deluxe reissue on UMR/Island and live events.

An all-star London concert at the Roundhouse featured performances from Corinne Bailey Rae, Jorja Smith, FLO, and Jessie Reyez backed by the late singer’s touring ensemble.

The expanded physical and streaming editions bring together rare B-sides, unreleased demos, and the complete February 2007 Amsterdam Paradiso gig.

Marking Two Decades of a North London Masterpiece

Camden has always belonged to Amy Winehouse, a reality underscored when producer Mark Ronson stepped up to the Roundhouse stage on Wednesday night to declare, “This is her house.” Gathered just a short walk from the pubs where Winehouse first built her name, a multi-generational crowd turned out in beehives and classic 1960s soul attire to honor the north Londoner turned global phenomenon.

The venue itself carries immense emotional weight. While Winehouse initially won over the city’s jazz and R&B crowds with her 2003 debut Frank, it was at the Roundhouse that she made her final public appearance in July 2011 alongside her goddaughter Dionne Bromfield, just three days before her passing at age 27. Two decades after its October 27, 2006 release, Back to Black remains a landmark album, having peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, secured five Grammy Awards, and accumulated more than 4.6 million chart units in the U.K. alone.

Inside the Expanded Anniversary Reissue and Live Archives

Alongside the live tributes, UMR and Island Records rolled out a comprehensive deluxe 20th-anniversary reissue of the record. The physical and streaming packages include four previously unreleased demos, rare B-sides, and a rocksteady cover of Sam Cooke’s “Cupid.” Crucially, the CD and digital formats rescue the complete February 8, 2007, performance from Amsterdam’s Paradiso, captured on the third disc.

Photo: Far Out Magazine

Led by bassist and musical director Dale Davis rather than the Dap-Kings, that Amsterdam set features a faithful run-through of the Back to Black tracklist alongside early gems and a rendition of the Zutons’ “Valerie,” which quickly evolved into a signature cover. While the vinyl edition is slightly truncated, the broader archival push brings much-needed clarity to her surviving recorded output.

Industry executives have previously confirmed that any remaining demos intended for a potential follow-up were destroyed to protect her artistic legacy, ensuring that the vault of unreleased material remains tightly sealed.

Reimagining the Tracklist with Contemporary Peers

The Roundhouse celebration offered a deeply felt succession of contemporary artists stepping up to reinterpret the classic tracklist. The night’s setlist featured Corinne Bailey Rae tackling the haunting title track alongside Ronson on piano, while Jorja Smith took on “Some Unholy War” and FLO delivered a rendition of “He Can Only Hold Her.”

Photo: Billboard

Jessie Reyez anchored the evening’s emotional peak with “Rehab,” leading into a communal, all-artist finale of “Valerie.” The enduring cultural persistence of that lead single is notable, observing that despite its ubiquity across student dorms and radio waves, its original U.K. chart peak at number seven remains a point of discussion in chart history.

Milestone / Release Key Detail Significance Original Release (2006) Released October 27, 2006 Peaked at No. 2 on Billboard 200; won 5 Grammys. Amsterdam Gig (2007) Recorded February 8, 2007 Featured on Disc 3 of the 20th-anniversary CD release. Roundhouse Tribute (2026) Held October 21, 2026 Star-studded London celebration featuring band members.

As the anniversary programming continues to roll out across television and streaming platforms, including a dedicated BBC Two concert special, the musical footprint left by Winehouse continues to resonate. The anniversary package honors a finite, brilliant catalog that fundamentally reshaped modern pop and soul.