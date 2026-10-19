Andy Burnham Launches Campaign Against Headphone Dodgers on Public Transport

Prime Minister Andy Burnham unveiled a nationwide crackdown on public transport nuisance behavior on October 19, 2026, introducing guidance that allows local transport authorities in England to issue fines of up to £100 for loud music, vaping, and littering on buses.

The campaign centers on the slogan share the carriage, not the noise and targets passengers who play music, videos, or conduct speakerphone calls without earphones. While local leaders gain discretionary fining powers on bus networks, train operating companies already hold existing powers to penalize disruptive behavior up to £1,000.

New Local Bus Powers and £100 Penalties Under Department Guidance

The Department for Transport published operational guidance outlining how local councils across England can implement fixed penalty notices. The statutory framework stems from legal powers enabled by the Bus Services Act that came into force on August 5, 2026. Local transport authorities are receiving ministerial directives advising them on how to activate these powers, though local transport authorities in England must decide independently how to implement bus rules.

“It’s a simple thing, but one that will make journeys that little bit better for all of us.”Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced a crackdown on passengers who blast music and videos through their phone speakers on public transport, with offenders potentially facing fines… pic.twitter.com/PDGAKQ26Ki — https://x.com/dailybritainonx/status/2112066377351606768

Under the guidance, authorised safety personnel can issue fixed penalties of up to £100 when a passenger refuses a direct instruction to cease disruptive audio, vaping, or littering. Officials emphasized that bus drivers will not act as enforcers or be expected to resolve disputes while operating a service. Instead, dedicated transport safety officers and police teams will handle compliance on the ground.

The measures also address threatening behavior on public transport to help improve journeys across all transit forms. Similar local restrictions have appeared internationally, including in Singapore, where the Land Transport Authority introduced regulations targeting disruptive behavior on its public bus network with fines of up to S$500 (£295.44), aligning with pre-existing train system rules. In Chennai, India, a rule introduced this July carries fines up to Rs 2,500 (£19.68) for playing unrequited music or videos without earphones. Kraków in Poland also implemented rules banning speakerphone use on buses and trams, carrying a 200-zloty (£39.18) penalty.

Rail Network Campaign and Existing £1,000 Penalties

On the rail network, authorities are consolidating messaging rather than introducing new legislation. Rail byelaws already permit train operating companies to pursue fines reaching up to £1,000 through court referrals via the British Transport Police or Police Scotland for severe, non-compliant nuisance conduct.

Photo: The Washington Post

We’ve all been on the train when someone starts blasting music or videos from their phone. It gets on your nerves and can quickly spoil the journey. So, we’re launching a nationwide campaign reminding passengers to use headphones on trains. On top of that, we’re giving local leaders new powers to tackle loud music, vaping and littering on buses. Andy Burnham, Prime Minister

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander stated that inconsiderate behavior by a minority spoils journeys for others through vaping, littering, or blaring audio. Ben Plowden, chief executive of the Campaign for Better Transport, noted that antisocial behaviors such as noisy phone use, vaping, and littering act as a real deterrent to public transport use, particularly for individuals with accessibility requirements, and argued that properly and visibly enforced powers would help people feel safe and comfortable.

Union Objections and Divergent Regional Responses

While YouGov polling indicates that about 60% of voters support financial penalties for public transport noise, labor representatives argued the measures miss deeper safety challenges. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham criticized the framework, stating that the government’s proposals are well-meaning but wholly inadequate to tackle the challenges and violence bus workers are facing on a daily basis. Frontline representatives warned that poster campaigns and fine notices fail to address systemic safety emergencies on roads, noting that assaults against rail staff have risen while prosecutions have declined.

Photo: BBC

Andy Burnham's Campaign Against Loud Headphones 🎧

Liberal Democrat transport spokesman Olly Glover argued that the latest response barely scratches the surface, pointing out that his party previously called for bus travellers to face £1,000 fines matching train passengers. Meanwhile, devolved administrations are taking separate paths. Transport Scotland noted that Scottish rail networks operate under existing railway byelaws carrying potential court fines up to £1,000, but buses lack equivalent statutory powers south of the border, limiting new Scottish bus penalties to revoking concessionary travel cards for younger passengers who breach rules.