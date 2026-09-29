Apple Opens App Store Submissions for iOS 27, macOS 27, and Apple Silicon

Apple has officially opened App Store submissions for developers building applications and games for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27, visionOS 27, and watchOS 27. The upcoming operating systems, alongside the Xcode 27 Release Candidate, allow teams worldwide to deploy software utilizing Apple Intelligence, foundational model frameworks, and fresh interface paradigms ahead of the September 14 launch.

Xcode 27 Release Candidate and SDK Deployment

Engineering teams can now download the Xcode 27 Release Candidate to build, profile, and test applications through TestFlight before final submission to the App Store review queue. The rollout spans every major Apple platform, giving developers immediate access to the latest software development kits (SDKs). These packages unlock deep system-level integrations, including the newly exposed Foundation Models framework and expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS.

Rigorous validation through TestFlight is strongly recommended before hitting submit.

macOS 27 Transitions to Apple Silicon Exclusively

A massive architectural shift is landing with the desktop operating system update. According to deployment documentation, macOS 26 will be the final release to support Intel-based Mac computers and the Rosetta translation environment.

Starting with macOS 27, the platform moves entirely to Apple silicon. Developers targeting the new macOS build must explicitly configure their Xcode build architecture to arm64 only before rebuilding and resubmitting their binaries. Dropping legacy x86 support allows development teams to eliminate translation layers, simplify codebase maintenance, and optimize performance directly for custom ARM-based system-on-chip hardware.

Granular Parental Controls and App Store Metadata Requirements

App Store Connect now features updated submission requirements regarding age ratings and content disclosures.

Photo: pocketgamer.biz

Parents gain significantly more flexibility via new Time Allowances, which manage children’s screen time across specific vertical categories, including Entertainment, Games, and Social Media. Crucially, any application or game featuring social media capabilities must explicitly indicate this functionality within App Store Connect during the submission process to align with these parental management features.

Visual presentation is also getting an overhaul.

Mandatory SDK Baselines Arriving in April 2027

While day-one compatibility is open now, Apple is setting hard enforcement deadlines for the near future. Starting in April 2027, any new application or game uploaded to App Store Connect must meet strict minimum SDK compilation criteria.

Photo: mactech.com

iOS and iPadOS: Must be compiled using the iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 SDK or later.

Must be compiled using the iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 SDK or later. tvOS: Must utilize the tvOS 27 SDK or later.

Must utilize the tvOS 27 SDK or later. visionOS: Must integrate the visionOS 27 SDK or later.

Must integrate the visionOS 27 SDK or later. watchOS: Requires the watchOS 27 SDK or later.

Submissions failing to meet these baseline requirements will be automatically rejected by App Store Connect compliance filters once the April 2027 enforcement window opens.