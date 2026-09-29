Auzo Eszena 2026: Autumn Performing Arts Program in Vitoria-Gasteiz

Auzo Eszena returns for the second season of its 16th edition, bringing eight non-professional performing arts shows—spanning magic, theater, humor, and dance—to civic centers across Vitoria-Gasteiz from October 18 to December 20, 2026. Backed by the municipal Strategic Culture Plan, tickets cost between 5 € and 7 €, available starting October 1.

Decentralizing Performance Art Across Vitoria-Gasteiz Neighborhoods

Running from October 18 through December 20, 2026, the municipal Auzo Eszena initiative provides local, non-professional artists with full access to municipal theater infrastructure, technical crews, and institutional promotion.

“Auzo Eszena is one of the programs that more deeply align with the objectives of the Strategic Culture Plan,” explains Sonia Díaz de Corcuera, Councilor for Culture and Education. “It provides stable momentum for local creation in Vitoria-Gasteiz while decentralizing culture by bringing it directly to the neighborhoods.”

Out of 16 total proposals selected for the 16th annual edition, the final eight productions hit the stage this autumn. Every single performance starts at 19:00 h inside civic center auditoriums.

The Autumn 2026 Lineup: From Magic to Socially Conscious Dance

Programming ranges from lighthearted variety acts to high-concept contemporary movement. The season kicks off on October 18 with Muchas magias por venir by Tadir Teatro at the Aldabe civic center. El cartel incluye espectáculos que ofrecerán magia, teatro, humor y danza.

October 18: Muchas magias por venir (Tadir Teatro) at Aldabe civic center.

Muchas magias por venir (Tadir Teatro) at Aldabe civic center. October 25: Tres manzanas podridas (Tercera fila) at an unspecified neighborhood center.

Tres manzanas podridas (Tercera fila) at an unspecified neighborhood center. November 8: Todo mal (Miernes Addams), a theatricalized humor monologue.

Todo mal (Miernes Addams), a theatricalized humor monologue. November 14: El gran inmolador (Escena 5) at Zabalgana civic center.

(Escena 5) at Zabalgana civic center. November 22: 136 escalones (Ipazapi).

136 escalones (Ipazapi). December 13: Clownsulta-3: escenas de Auskalhop.

Clownsulta-3: escenas de Auskalhop. December 20: El milagro de Helen Kéller (Towanda).

Among this slate, contemporary dance piece Corrents stands out as a direct exercise in social visibility. Created by Maitane and Laura in collaboration with AZ Participación—an association specializing in suicide prevention in Vitoria-Gasteiz—the work uses surrealist choreography to dissect emotional shipwrecks among the youth. It confronts the crushing weight of social pressure, sensory overload, and the silent isolation leading to youth suicide.

Ticketing Logistics and Municipal Access

Tickets go on sale starting October 1, available physically across all civic centers and municipal sports installations—excluding frontons—as well as online.

Pricing remains flat at 5 € or 7 € per ticket.