Trump Administration Aerials Anti-Communist Message

The Trump administration recently aired a 30-second promotional spot during high-profile broadcasts over the weekend, featuring Donald Trump promising to demolish the deep state, expel government warmongers, and cast out communists, Marxists, and fascists. The broadcast included black-and-white footage of the president walking down a hallway, concluding with the on-screen text: Paid for by the U.S. Government.

The latest spot appeared during Saturday Night Live, Fox News Sunday, and multiple college and professional football games over the weekend.

Taxpayer Costs and Previous Ads

Government spending on these campaign-style spots totals hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Associated Press reported that the third ad secured at least $319,000 in backing, while a separate “Love Me” ad had cost taxpayers at least $443,000.

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The other two federally funded ads also focus on promoting Trump. One features clips from a summer speech, and the second declares that America will never be a communist country while flashing photos of Trump to music. Several ethics experts have stated that all of these advertisements are likely illegal.

White House Defense and Campaign Parallels

The White House defended the expenditures by categorizing the spots as public service announcements, emphasizing that Trump is not currently on the ballot. However, the black-and-white television spot nearly duplicates a 2024 Trump campaign ad, and the remaining commercials similarly focus heavily on Trump while offering little substance.

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In the months leading up to the midterms, Trump has urged voters to pretend he is on the ballot, culminating in the use of taxpayer funds to place himself back on the airwaves.