Indonesian music Aries Budiman, drummer of the band Garasi, passed away at the age of 42 on September 18, 2026, and was laid to rest in Sukabumi, West Java. Concurrently, in the live touring sector, secondary ticket prices for Ed Sheeran’s Philadelphia concert plunged nearly 50% following major tour controversies.

The Bottom Line

Aries Budiman’s Legacy: The beloved Garasi drummer passed away at 42, drawing emotional tributes from fellow band members Fedi Nuril, Aiu Ratna, and Wembri Arlistha, alongside Miles Films producer Mira Lesmana.

The beloved Garasi drummer passed away at 42, drawing emotional tributes from fellow band members Fedi Nuril, Aiu Ratna, and Wembri Arlistha, alongside Miles Films producer Mira Lesmana. Live Touring Volatility: Ed Sheeran’s Lincoln Financial Field get-in prices plummeted to $51 on secondary platforms like TickPick and StubHub following recent stage controversies and support act withdrawals.

Ed Sheeran’s Lincoln Financial Field get-in prices plummeted to $51 on secondary platforms like TickPick and StubHub following recent stage controversies and support act withdrawals. Cultural Shift: This week’s entertainment landscape highlights the sharp contrasts between celebrating foundational local legacy acts and managing volatile shifts in global stadium-tour economics.

Remembering Aries Budiman and the Cinematic Roots of Band Garasi

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Indonesian music and film circles are mourning the loss of Aries Budiman, the drummer of the band Garasi, who passed away at the age of 42. According to coverage from Kompas.com, Aries died on Friday, September 18, 2026, with his funeral taking place in Sukabumi, West Java, on Saturday morning. Born on March 31, 1982, Aries was already a decorated percussionist long before mainstream stardom, having clinched the title of The Best Drummer at a Sukabumi district competition back in 2001.

View this post on Instagram about aries drummer garasi band, Aries Drummer Band Garasi Meninggal Dunia Ed Sheeran From Instagram — related to aries drummer garasi band, Aries Drummer Band Garasi Meninggal Dunia Ed Sheeran

Garasi’s origin story remains unique in the annals of Indonesian entertainment. Rather than forming organically in a neighborhood garage, the band emerged directly from Miles Films’ 2006 musical drama production directed by Hanny R. Saputra. The cinematic project starred Fedi Nuril, Aiu Ratna, and Aries himself, blurring the lines between fiction and reality as the fictional cinematic group transitioned into a bonafide commercial touring outfit. Mira Lesmana, producer of the original film, paid heartfelt tribute to his contributions, writing, "Selamat jalan Aries. Terima kasih untuk Garasi, ketukan dan tawamu akan selalu di hati."

Bandmates also shared their grief across social media. Vocalist Aiu Ratna posted, "Innalillahi wa innailaihi rojiun. Rest in peace @aries_garasi," while actor and musician Fedi Nuril admitted in an Instagram Story update that he was struggling to process the sudden loss, writing, "Innalillahi wa innailaihi rojiun. Belum tahu mau menulis apa." Despite periods of hiatus, the band’s cultural imprint on Indonesian music remains deeply entrenched.

The Secondary Market Freefall for Ed Sheeran’s Philadelphia Tour Stop

Shifting from local legacies to international live touring economics, global pop superstar Ed Sheeran is facing unexpected turbulence on the secondary ticketing market. Ahead of his concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, get-in prices experienced a staggering crash of nearly 50%. According to industry data tracked by TickPick, the cheapest available entry price tumbled from an initial $100 down to $51, while alternative marketplace StubHub recorded ticket floors sinking as low as $42 alongside a massive 54% spike in resale inventory.

Industry analysts point directly to escalating tour controversies, notably involving guest appearances by rapper Macklemore and a subsequent wave of supporting artist withdrawals that spooked casual concertgoers.

Live Touring Metrics & Market Shifts Event / Venue Initial Price (Early Week) Secondary Market Low Resale Inventory Change Ed Sheeran at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) $100 (~Rp 1,78 juta) $42 – $51 (~Rp 747k – 907k) +54% increase

Navigating Cultural Tributes and Global Market Realities

The duality of this week’s entertainment news underscores how fragile yet enduring the arts can be. On one hand, the passing of Aries Budiman reminds audiences of the profound, lasting emotional bonds forged by pioneering Southeast Asian indie and alternative acts who bridged the gap between silver-screen storytelling and live rock performance.

ARIES DRUMMER BAND GARASI MENINGGAL DUNIA di Usia 44 Tahun

As the culture desk continues to monitor these developments—ranging from international box office projections for upcoming studio tentpoles like Paramount’s World War Z sequel to awards season races dominated by veteran icons like Madonna at the MTV VMAs—the takeaway is clear. Audiences remain fiercely loyal to authentic artistic history, yet increasingly reactive to corporate and political friction in live entertainment. How do you feel about the way modern secondary markets dictate concert accessibility? Sound off in the comments below.