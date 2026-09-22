Arkansas State University Announces Summer Degree Recipients

Arkansas State University Releases Degree Conferral List Across 41 States

Arkansas State University officially announced its roster of graduates who completed degree requirements for the Summer Commencement, recognizing academic achievements spanning undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels under the administration of Chancellor Todd Shields at the First National Bank Arena.

The Bottom Line Institutional Reach: The summer commencement cohort includes degree recipients from 41 states and territories alongside 19 other countries.

The summer commencement cohort includes degree recipients from 41 states and territories alongside 19 other countries. Academic Distinction: Undergraduates achieved formal graduation honors based on cumulative grade point averages, including Summa Cum Laude (4.0 GPA), Magna Cum Laude (3.8 to 3.99 GPA), and Cum Laude (3.6 to 3.79 GPA).

Undergraduates achieved formal graduation honors based on cumulative grade point averages, including Summa Cum Laude (4.0 GPA), Magna Cum Laude (3.8 to 3.99 GPA), and Cum Laude (3.6 to 3.79 GPA). Program Diversification: Diplomas and certificates were awarded across multiple academic units, including the Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, and Nursing and Health Professions.

Academic Portfolio and College Distribution

Chancellor Todd Shields presented diplomas and program certificates spanning associate, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist, and doctoral tiers. The academic output reflects contributions from several specialized divisions, such as the Neil Griffin College of Business, Engineering and Computer Science, and Beck Sciences and Mathematics.

Geographic Scope of the Cohort

Data details a geographically diverse student body. Graduates originate from local municipalities such as Paragould, Marmaduke, and Lafe, extending outward to multi-county regions including Baxter and Benton counties. Beyond Arkansas, the conferral list incorporates candidates from states as varied as Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, and Florida, highlighting the university’s geographic footprint.

Summer Commencement Program Overview Metric Category Reported Data Detail Geographic Reach 41 states and territories, 19 other countries Award Levels Associate, Bachelor’s, Master’s, Specialist, Doctoral, Certificates Highest Academic Honor Summa Cum Laude (4.0 Cumulative GPA) Secondary Academic Honor Magna Cum Laude (3.8–3.99 Cumulative GPA) Third Academic Honor Cum Laude (3.6–3.79 Cumulative GPA)

Honors Criteria and Credential Verification

The university maintains grading thresholds for graduation honors. Undergraduates securing a 4.0 GPA earned Summa Cum Laude status. High achievers maintaining a GPA between 3.8 and 3.99 were designated Magna Cum Laude, while those registering between 3.6 and 3.79 achieved Cum Laude recognition.

Local graduates from Greene County featured in the records. Individuals such as Joe Willie Green III earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance with Cum Laude honors, while Collin Levi Daniel-Steele secured a Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences with Magna Cum Laude distinction, alongside a Certificate of Proficiency in Computed Tomography.

Future Pipeline and Economic Indicators

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.