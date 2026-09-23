Asia to face sustained inflation pressure through next year, ADB warns

Inflation across developing Asia will likely remain elevated through next year, driven by persistent supply shocks, higher energy costs, and abnormal weather, according to recent warnings from the Asian Development Bank.

Regional Pressures and Slowing Growth Across Asia

Wars in Europe and the Middle East, alongside severe weather events from a prolonged El Niño, are amplifying price pressures throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The Asian Development Bank reported that reescalating fighting in Iran and the spread of conflict to Yemen have choked supplies of crude and refined products. Simultaneously, Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to disrupt vital grain shipments.

Abnormal weather patterns are threatening agricultural harvests from India to Thailand while reducing hydropower generation and restricting traffic in key transport corridors like the Panama Canal. These compounding supply disruptions have prompted the bank to forecast regional economic growth slowing to 5% in 2026, down from 5.5% the previous year.

Park added that further escalations in ongoing conflicts or worse-than-expected El Niño impacts could easily dent growth further and push consumer prices higher. Broad subsidies have cushioned the blow for households in many nations this year, but persistently high energy costs are now working their way through domestic economies.

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The Philippine Outlook Under Severe Oil and Weather Scenarios

In the Philippines, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas warned that inflation could surge to 6.6 percent next year if Dubai crude oil prices remain at $100 per barrel. Under a more severe assumption of $110 per barrel, headline inflation could climb as high as seven percent in 2027.

The central bank’s baseline forecasts project inflation at 6.1 percent this year, 5.4 percent in 2027, and 3.3 percent in 2028, assuming average Dubai crude prices of $81, $75, and $72 per barrel across those years. Central bank analysts placed the probability of average inflation exceeding the upper limit of its two to four percent target band in 2027 at 81.6 percent.

Beyond energy costs, domestic agricultural vulnerabilities compound the outlook. A severe El Niño episode is assumed to raise domestic rice prices by about 40 percent and corn prices by 25 percent over a 12-month period starting in the fourth quarter. Higher farming costs add to the strain, with baseline assumptions incorporating a 60 percent rise in fertilizer prices alongside increases of 30 percent in land freight costs and 25 percent in sea freight costs.

Monetary Policy Dilemmas and Easing Prospects

Central banks across developing Asia face delicate policy decisions as they attempt to balance cooling growth against stubbornly persistent price increases. Several regional economies retain scope for further monetary tightening if inflation persists, including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

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The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to five percent on August 27. Officials noted that some policy tightening remains necessary to contain high inflation through 2026, though a policy reversal could become possible in 2027 if economic prospects weaken further.

Once global price pressures recede, policymakers across the region may start weighing interest rate cuts in 2027. However, the timing and extent of any monetary easing will remain tied directly to how external risks, commodity markets, and regional agricultural conditions evolve in the coming quarters.